ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week returns in April

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN7H0_0eh7wndX00

The cheesiest week of the year is returning in April.

Kicking off on April 11, local restaurants will be serving up mac and cheese for $5.

Restaurants participating in Mac 'n' Cheese Week includes:

  • 49th Street Tavern.
  • All Saints Public House.
  • Anejo Tequila Joint.
  • Billy's.
  • Das Schnitzel Haus.
  • Grumpy's Cafe.
  • Market Garden.
  • Nano Brew.
  • Saucy Brew Works.
  • Schnitzel Ale Brewing.
  • Sol.
  • Tavern of Little Italy.
  • The Ivy.
  • Wild Eagle Saloon.

The event ends on April 17.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy