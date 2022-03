In its relatively short lifespan, Miami’s flagship hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has seen its share of hiccups and controversies. After being rescheduled and eventually scrapped altogether in 2020 due to Covid-19, Rolling Loud Miami returned in summer 2021—only to make headlines over a partially collapsed stage (no one was injured) and an arrested performer in the days leading up to the event. Rolling Loud 2021 also served as the backdrop for homophobic and misogynistic comments made by rapper DaBaby, who was swiftly canceled (but will be making another appearance at this year’s fest).

