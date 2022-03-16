St. Helen woman arrested for possession of morphine, meth

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ardith Laudenbach of Oxford, Pennsylvania on assault and related charges,. Authorities state that on March 6, 2022, Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Market Street for a physical disturbance between two females. An investigation determined that the perpetrator, identified as Ardith Laudenbach, had struck the victim in the face, breaking her glasses, and causing an injury to her nose. Laudenbach was taken into custody and transported to the Oxford Borough Police Department. Additionally, Police say that a search of Laudenbach’s belongings yielded suspected methamphetamine.

