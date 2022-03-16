ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Helen woman arrested for possession of morphine, meth

Houghton Lake Resorter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrista-Marie Smith St. Helen resident Krista-Marie Smith, 30,...

WCIA

Two charged with meth possession

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from Shelby County were charged over the weekend for possessing methamphetamine in two separate cases. 69-year-old Keith Miller of Tower Hill was charged on Friday. He was charged with possessing two days earlier 15 to 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Pioneer Press

15-year-old arrested in murder of businesswoman, 34, found shot in her vehicle in St. Paul

A 15-year-old is under arrest in the random, fatal shooting of a 34-year-old businesswoman in her vehicle in St. Paul last week, police announced Tuesday. Julia (Yuliya) Li was driving in the Payne-Phalen area “when the suspect opened fire, taking her life,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman, on Tuesday. “She was just going about her business when all of a sudden she was shot.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
explore venango

Oil City Man on Probation Busted for Meth Possession

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man on probation is behind bars after authorities reportedly discovered methamphetamine, suspected LSD, prescription pills, and drug-related items in his residence. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on March 11 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Eric David Sabin,...
OIL CITY, PA
MyChesCo

Suspected Meth Seized During Arrest of 60-Year-Old Woman in Oxford

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ardith Laudenbach of Oxford, Pennsylvania on assault and related charges,. Authorities state that on March 6, 2022, Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Market Street for a physical disturbance between two females. An investigation determined that the perpetrator, identified as Ardith Laudenbach, had struck the victim in the face, breaking her glasses, and causing an injury to her nose. Laudenbach was taken into custody and transported to the Oxford Borough Police Department. Additionally, Police say that a search of Laudenbach’s belongings yielded suspected methamphetamine.
OXFORD, PA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Copper Piping, Meth Possession In Santa Clarita

A man was arrested for stealing copper piping and possession of meth this week when a sharp-eyed Santa Clarita deputy spotted him in Canyon Country. A deputy patrolling Canyon Country earlier this week observed a man exiting a business center with a shopping cart still in tow and carrying a large suitcase, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lincoln man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possession of meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for possession of methamphetamine in 2020. Larry W. Carter, 48, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2020 after police found just over 110 grams of methamphetamine, other suspected controlled substances, a glass pipe with burnt white residue and a digital scale in his vehicle. A handgun was also found on him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWMT

Woman arrested on meth charge after Van Buren County police chase

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A traffic violation Tuesday afternoon led police to arrest a woman on drug dealing charges after Van Buren County sheriff's deputies said she ran from a traffic stop. Hockey standout charged: documents from 2017 sexual assault allegation reveal discipline handed down by Western Michigan University.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Albert Lea Tribune

Level 3 offender arrested on registration violation, meth possession

Deputies arrested Jason Michael Sokolofsky, 38, on a predatory offender registration violation and fifth-degree meth possession at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. Deputies arrested Joshua Jordan Cornelius, 41, and held him on third-degree driving while intoxicated, test refusal and alcohol restriction violation at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday at 28513 780th Ave. in Clarks Grove.
CLARKS GROVE, MN
Portland Tribune

St. Helens woman dies in Highway 30 crash

The crash was reported during the Monday morning commute. Another driver was hospitalized, Oregon State Police said. A St. Helens woman died in a collision while driving on U.S. Highway 30 south of Scappoose, the Oregon State Police reported Monday, March 7. Police said Laysea Liebenow, 22, was driving her...
SAINT HELENS, OR
WNCT

Carteret County man charged with shooting his wife

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing attempted murder charges after being arrested on Saturday for shooting his wife, officials said. Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Royal Pittman Rogers, 80, of Magens Court in Cedar Point was arrested after deputies said he shot his wife, Eleanor Rogers, 77. […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
The Independent

County lines drug gangs crackdown sees more than 200 arrested in a week

A major crackdown on drug dealing gangs saw almost 250 arrested in a single week and more than 100 vulnerable children and adults safeguarded, the Metropolitan Police said.As part of the force’s most recent County Lines Intensification Week in the seven days to 13 March, the Met seized 4kg of Class A drugs, 14kg Class B drugs, one firearm and two imitation firearms, and 56 knifes and weapons, it said.In addition, officers shut down 30 county lines gangs, seized more than £284,000 cash and 45 vehicles.Meanwhile, 25 referrals to the National Referral Mechanism were made, which assesses individuals as...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
St. Joseph Post

Kan. teen jailed a second time for alleged meth possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on new charges after a second arrest in seven months. On Tuesday, police arrested Kaleb S. Marshall, 18, Leavenworth, on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In August, officers...
ATCHISON, KS
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
