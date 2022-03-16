ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Brit pilot’ dies after military training jet CRASHES, leaving Italian co-pilot injured

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YynEa_0eh7vVjY00

A BRIT pilot has died after a military jet crashed during a “test flight” that left his Italian co-pilot injured, according to reports.

The M-346 trainer plane had been flying over the mountain’s north of Lake Como when it crashed in Lombardy, Italy at on Wednesday.

It is thought the two pilots ejected the plane, before it crashed while “conducting tests for the Italian Armed forces”, reports MailOnline.

The jet crashed at an altitude of about 8,200 feet before catching fire and went down near the town of Colico.

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen near the top of the mountains, with witnesses saying the “fireball” made a “terrifying huge roar”.

Emergency services recovered the "British pilot's" body this afternoon.

His Italian co-pilot remains in a serious condition with “serious facial trauma” at a hospital in Milan, reports local newspaper La Repubblica.

It’s thought the jet had been “flying for about twenty hours” and was returning to base when it crashed.

The makers of the aircraft, Leonardo, released a statement after the crash saying they “express their most heartfelt condolences” to the pilot who was tragically killed.

They said: “This morning, at approximately 12:00pm, an M-346 aircraft crashed in the area above Colico (Monte Legnone) near Como in Northern Italy.

“Emergency vehicles are now operating in the area and Leonardo, as per its established practice, has immediately activated an internal investigation committee.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“Unfortunately, the rescue teams arriving at the site of the accident ascertained the loss of one of the two pilots. Leonardo expresses its most heartfelt condolences.

“Leonardo reserves the right to provide further updates on the event in the next few hours.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Powys: Learner pilot crash lands after plane door opens

A learner pilot had to crash land an aircraft after a door popped open 10 minutes into a lesson, an investigation has found. The instructor, who was on her first teaching flight, battled to keep the Piper PA-28 door shut as her student tried to bring the plane down safely.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Pilot in training and instructor were preparing for flight exam before fatal PA crash

The pilot and flight instructor killed in the fiery plane crash into a Pennsylvania neighborhood were preparing for the commercial pilot practical exam, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities say the pilot had successfully passed the commercial pilot written examination prior to the fatal...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Military Training#Pilot#Milan#Traffic Accident#Italian#Mailonline#Colico#British#La Repubblica
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Emiliano Sala: Faulty exhaust 'likely cause of plane crash'

A plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala had not had a pressure testing on its exhaust system, an inquest heard. Accident inspector Brian McDermid said fire or damaged exhaust were the only plausible explanations for carbon monoxide in the cabin, and there was no evidence of fire. Sala and pilot David...
ACCIDENTS
MilitaryTimes

Distinguished Flying Cross for Marine’s heroic piloting in KC-130J collision

A Marine major was piloting a KC-130J on a routine refueling mission on Sept. 29, 2020, when suddenly his nightmare came to life as an F-35B collided with his tanker. “I did not expect to be able to fly the aircraft away from this situation because there haven’t been any successful midair collision with a C-130, that I know of, in which the crew survives,” Maj. Cory Jones said in a video released by the 2nd Marine Air Wing.
MILITARY
The Independent

Emiliano Sala plane crash pilot likely ‘overcome by carbon monoxide’

The pilot flying footballer Emiliano Sala was likely to have been “overcome by carbon monoxide” in the minutes before the plane crashed, killing them both, an inquest has heard.David Ibbotson, 59, was flying 28-year-old Sala to Wales from Nantes, France, after the striker signed a £15m deal to join then Premier League club Cardiff City in 2019.The plane crashed and was later found in the English Channel on 21 January.Sala’s body was recovered from the plane wreckage but Ibbotson’s remains have never been found. Tests found poisonous levels of carbon dioxide, likely caused by the plane’s faulty exhaust system, in...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Red Bull’s Luke Aikins New Project Has Him Swapping Planes Mid-Air

On a random Tuesday afternoon, a friend of mine messaged our group chat and asked if everyone was finally ready to go skydiving. Almost immediately, everyone in the group shot him down, myself very much included. I barely liked flying Delta from New York to Chicago, why on earth would I jump out of a perfectly good plane?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WKRG News 5

Pilot in deadly Bay Minette plane crash identified

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police identified the pilot of a small, single-engine plane that crashed early Friday morning. The plane taxied to the end of the tarmac and overturned, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert. Robert Doyle Hickman, of Mobile, was the pilot. His dog was […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
NBC News

Four missing marines after Osprey crash

During a training exercise in Bodo, Norway, a military aircraft went missing, along with four Marines. The Prime Minister of Norway tweeting that the marines were killed during the crash, although the Marine Corps is still ruling the Marines missing.March 19, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
newsnet5

29 pilot whales die after mass breach in New Zealand

At least 29 pilot whales are dead following a mass stranding on New Zealand’s South Island, according to the country’s Department of Conservation. “It is a sad morning following the stranding of 34 pilot whales on Farewell Spit with 29 dead,” New Zealand’s Department of Conservation announced in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
356K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy