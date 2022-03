Williams (wrist) will make his return Monday against the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Williams made just five appearances this season (all starts) before being sidelined due to a wrist injury. He averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game during that stretch, but Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune relays that the second-year forward will come off the bench and play under a minutes restriction during his return to game action. Poe adds that Bulls head coach Billy Donovan didn't rule out the possibility of Williams playing the second half of Chicago's back-to-back against Milwaukee on Tuesday if everything goes according to plan Monday.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO