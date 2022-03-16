ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' Yannick Ngakoue: Headed to Colts

 4 days ago

The Raiders are slated to trade Ngakoue to the Colts in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin,...

The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Insider Has Update On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Trade Market

The San Francisco 49ers might be stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo for another year. A few weeks ago Jimmy G was one of the top quarterback options on the market. However, quarterback-needy teams have gone in different directions. The Deshaun Watson trade was expected to be the momentum the Niners needed...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Marquel Lee: Inks in Buffalo

The Bills signed Lee to a contract Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Lee spent last offseason with the Bills before being waived. Ultimately, all 11 of his appearances last season came with the Raiders. Now, the veteran linebacker will receive another chance to carve out a role in Buffalo.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Geron Christian: Agrees to deal with Kansas City

Christian agreed to a contract with the Chiefs on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Christian was a third-round pick out of Louisville by Washington in 2018 and has spent time with the Commanders and Texans during his career. He figures to provide depth at left tackle for the Chiefs in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB

