How the Florida Legislature’s neglect failed the people | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

The best thing the Florida Legislature did all year was to adjourn.

Exulting in a right-wing culture war, it neglected such meaningful issues as criminal justice reform, expanding Medicaid, climate change, condo safety, soaring rents and evictions and crises in homeowner and auto insurance. The agenda-setting Republican majority failed on nearly everything that matters to the millions of Floridians with more pressing concerns than racist or homophobic dog whistles.

For the usual suspects, it was a very good year. Big Sugar got potentially fatal weaknesses into a bill intended to protect Everglades water (SB 2508). Florida Power & Light secured disincentives for rooftop solar (HB 741). Nursing homes got staffing standards lowered, endangering their frail, elderly residents (HB 1239). Businesses can sue local governments for damages over ordinances that they claim cost them 15% of revenue (SB 620).

The session was all about Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential ambitions and to a lesser extent, Senate President Wilton Simpson’s campaign for agriculture commissioner.

If Simpson wins, the Pasco County egg farmer may regret the new law allowing the governor to bypass the three elected Cabinet members in appointing the executive director of the Department of Environmental Protection (SB 1658). As the Cabinet’s relevance recedes even further, this was a power grab Huey Long would have envied.

Women, gays, immigrants targeted

Women’s bodies were sacrificed to a post-15-week abortion ban that does not exempt rape, incest or human trafficking (HB 5). Gays, transgender people and teachers are the foils for legislation (HB 7, HB 1557) to suppress sex education in schools and inhibit candid discussion of racism’s influence in our history and contemporary affairs. Immigrants were targeted to punish companies that transport undocumented immigrants, including children, even for the federal government (SB 1808). All of it is malicious and cruel.

In an amendment that appeared out of nowhere on the session’s last day, the Legislature authorized its committees to withhold higher education funds for an alleged violation of a student’s civil rights, a definition that could apply to the new crackdown on sex and racism education (SB 2524). It’s a blatantly unconstitutional violation of separation of powers.

DeSantis’ so-called “freedom” legislation (HB 7) also imperils any business that requires racial sensitivity training by exposing it to lawsuits from workers claiming their feelings were hurt.

Among its few brighter moments, the Legislature passed a decent redistricting bill for itself, which DeSantis couldn’t veto, and the Senate proposed one for the congressional delegation. The House tried to partly accommodate DeSantis’ demand for a gross Republican gerrymander, but he isn’t satisfied and is promising a veto (SB 102). The Legislature should stand up to him by enacting the original Senate bill and, if he vetoes that, too, leave redistricting to the courts, where lawsuits are pending.

What good the Legislature did consisted mainly of the budget, including higher salaries for teachers and state employees. But it ignored proposed sentencing reforms that would have eliminated any need to put down $645 million for a new 4,500-bed prison and $195 million for a 250-bed hospital. It did nothing for criminal justice apart from a bill to clear juvenile records. A noncontroversial bill to help state attorneys overturn wrongful convictions — of which Florida has had many — died quietly (SB 1200).

Rancid pork, right-wing judges

The Legislature created a new sixth court of appeal with a $50 million courthouse in Lakeland, despite declining caseloads at the others. That was rancid pork for Sen. Kelli Stargel, the Senate appropriations chair who’s from Lakeland. It’s an opportunity for DeSantis to appoint several more right-wing judges.

Despite the Surfside condo tower collapse that claimed 98 lives, a bill requiring periodic inspections of high-rise residences failed. For the fourth year since the 17 murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the Legislature did not reform a sovereign immunity law covering payments to victims of government negligence. A compromise bill to raise the intolerably low limits on government’s financial responsibility never reached either floor.

A bill to eliminate lifetime alimony (SB 1796) appears to leave too little discretion to judges. DeSantis should veto it.

The Legislature exposed Florida’s colleges and universities and students to the loss of federal aid with a bill directing the institutions to seek new accrediting agencies with every review cycle — normally eight to 10 years. That’s aimed at the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which opened an investigation into the University of Florida’s attempt to bar professors from testifying as expert witnesses against DeSantis and the Legislature.

The U.S. Department of Education has issued a warning about that legislation (SB 7044). DeSantis should heed it.

DeSantis got his unnecessary election police, although another attack on absentee ballots was abandoned (SB 524). Outrageously, the bill also bans ranked-choice voting, a method for nominating moderate candidates that several cities wanted to adopt.

This extremist Legislature has no use for moderation.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

