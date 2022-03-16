ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Real Housewives’ Producer Carlos King Launches Reality TV Podcast With SiriusXM

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Carlos King , who has exec produced series including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Love and Marriage: Huntsville , is getting into the podcast game.

King is launching Reality with the King podcast, which will go behind the scenes from some of the most iconic moments from the biggest reality shows on TV.

He has teamed up with SiriusXM-owned Stitcher to launch the series on April 6 with episodes every Wednesday and Friday.

The series will look at the betrayals, hilarious interactions and dramatic scenes from The Real Housewives franchise, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, The Bachelor and many other shows. King will be joined by reality TV stars to talk about the drama.

King is the founder and CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, which is also behind Lifetime’s My Killer Body with K. Michelle, Netflix’s Styling Hollywood and BET’s Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir and has a first-look deal with the OWN network. Prior to setting up Kingdom Reign, he produced series including Fox competition series The Four.

Reality with the King will launch on Stitcher’s More Sauce label. Stitcher is providing production support and SXM Media has exclusive global ad sales rights for the show.

The series is exec produced by King and Jazmine Henley-Brown.

“For years I’ve been asked to start a podcast, but it wasn’t until I met Jazmine at More Sauce that I knew I’d found the right fit,” said King. “With this show, I’m excited to share my expertise on all things reality television – from my top 10 list of the greatest housewives of all time, to conversations with the people you love, and love to hate.”

Deadline

