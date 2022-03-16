ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

The World’s First Yacht NFT Just Sold for $12 Million—With an IRL 110-Footer to Follow

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sv1VF_0eh7v8lK00

Click here to read the full article.

The world’s first NFT yacht sale was made last week on the Ethereum Blockchain. Designed by Gregory C. Marshall , the 110-footer will be built in Canada by Tactical Custom Boats. Last month, Marshall partnered with Cloud Yachts to introduce the NFT concept to yacht design and sales, offering a $95 million NFT of a custom-designed superyacht that will be built by Delta Marine in Seattle.

Last week’s 110-footer, which was minted via Opensea, is expected to take about 36 months to build, with a cost of about $12 million. On completion, Cloud Yachts and Tactical Custom Boats will mint a second NFT for the owner with all metadata from the build and he’ll receive his new explorer yacht.

Tactical CEO Tim Charles said he decided to use an NFT business model to “simplify” what is often a complex build process. All design and build data will be integrated into the NFT file. “The first client we presented the opportunity to loved the idea,” said Charles in a statement.

The unnamed owner is a Texas businessman. “We like the idea of pioneering a new process,” he said in the statement. The NFT could prove “useful in ways I had never imagined—like having all the data from my vessel at my fingertips. It will be a real adventure.”

The hull number two NFT will be marketed next week at the Palm Beach International Boat Show through Tactical and Denison SuperYachts.

Marshall told Robb Report that everyone is still trying to figure out how the process will work. In fact, he says, the initial crypto payment went to the wrong payee. “We had it sorted out in an hour and had a good laugh about it,” he says. “But we all recognize that mistakes will be made during the process.”

The award-winning designer said he was surprised by the response after the Cloud Yachts initiative was launched at the Miami show. “The response was astonishing to us—people were coming out of the woodwork,” he says, noting that several of the NFTs sold during the Miami show have already been resold.

Oceanco also announced it had set up a new Superyacht NFT program. While the bespoke Dutch builder didn’t reveal plans for selling one of its gigayachts via blockchain, it did say that its NFT holders would have “special access to ongoing benefits that are experienced both virtually and in the real world.” It did not elaborate.

The collection is being designed by Timur Bozca, who based the initial designs on his design Esquel, Oceanco’s 345-foot explorer. Oceanco’s Group Marketing Director Paris Baloumis said the NFT idea was to move beyond the very closed world of superyachts, and to “make the exclusive more inclusive.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis Below

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This $13.4 Million Talbot-Lago Is Now the Most Expensive French Car Ever Sold at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The car world was expecting big things from one particular 1937 Talbot-Lago earlier this month, and, well, the vintage ride did not disappoint. The coveted T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe in question—chassis No. 90107—sold for a record-breaking $13.4 million at Gooding & Company’s live auction at Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Resort on March 4. Shattering the pre-sale estimate of $10 million, it’s now the most valuable French car ever sold at auction and the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence. The high hammer price isn’t a total surprise. For starters, this Goutte d’Eau, or “Teardrop,” variant is one...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

How Young Buyers Are Changing Yacht Design as We Know It

Click here to read the full article. There’s a clamor in yacht design to find something with a younger appeal,” says Ian Sherwood, broker for Burgess Yachts, which is overseeing the build of the 114-foot Project Fox. Designed for a buyer in their 20s or 30s, the tall, forward superstructure is connected to a giant, open aft deck; although based on an explorer yacht, it looks less like a conventional expedition vessel and more like its shadow boat—and that’s the point. “The new generation of owners wants the ability to do more than just sit at anchor,” Sherwood says. Hence,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cheddar News

Neon Launches World's First NFT Vending Machine in New York City

NFT and digital collecting platform Neon recently raised $3 million in seed funding. The startup also launched the world's first NFT vending machine, located in New York City's Financial District. Neon says it aims to be the simplest and most accessible way to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, both online and in the real world. Kyle Zappitell, CEO of Neon, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl#World#Superyacht#Vehicles#First Yacht#Just Sold#Nft#Delta Marine#Opensea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Robb Report

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy