Away Launches Technicolor Collection

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
Away's technicolor collection Courtesy

Away is going colorful for its latest launch, debuting its Technicolor collection.

The limited-edition collection of bright, bold colors — including striking orange, green and magenta — is designed, according to the brand, to take travelers to their happy place. The new colorways will be available in Away’s existing products including the carry-on, bigger carry-on, medium and large suitcases, as well as a new multicolored version of their Packable Sling Bag, and the brand-new Passport Wallet.

The direct-to-consumer luggage-maker debuted the colorful assortment on its Instagram this week, even adding various GIF stickers inspired by the campaign images.

Last month, the brand re-released its popular lavender colorway, a style its customer have been asking for since it premiered in 2018, quickly selling out.

The new colorful collection is priced from $45 to $375 and is for sale at awaytravel.com.

