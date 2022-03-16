ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance Perdomo Joins ‘The Boys’ Spinoff On Prime Video In Recasting

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Chance Perdomo is set as a lead in Prime Video ’s college-set spinoff of The Boys . He will play a young superhero alongside previously announced Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Reina Hardesty and Maddie Phillips.

Perdomo replaces Shane Paul McGhie, who, along with Aimee Carrero, recently exited the series . As Deadline reported, the character has undergone creative changes under new showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, so this is not a straight recasting.

The Untitled The Boys spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

2021 Amazon Prime Video Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Fazekas and Butters executive produce alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, who wrote the original script, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein is co-executive producer.

The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

British actor Perdomo was most recently seen starring opposite Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in Castille Landon’s continuation of the After film franchise After We Fell , and he has the 4th installment titled After Ever Happy scheduled to be released later this year. He previously received a BAFTA best actor nomination for Killed By My Debt, and was also honored as BAFTA’s “Breakthrough Brit” for playing a lead in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Perdomo is repped by UTA, Identity Agency Group and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

