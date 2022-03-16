ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L’Agence Debuts Maternitywear Jeans

By Emily Mercer
 4 days ago
A look from L'Agence Maternity Couresty

California-based denim and lifestyle label L’Agence launched a new category of maternitywear jeans this week.

“The launch of our maternity collection is the next step forward in our strategy to becoming a full lifestyle brand. The L’Agence woman does it all from her professional to family life, and we want to be an essential part of her style journey, every step of the way,” said creative director and chief executive officer Jeff Rudes.

A look from L’Agence Maternity Courtesy

The brand’s maternity offering serves as an extension of its denim, offering three styles reinterpreted from its bestselling, non-maternitywear jeans (the Margot high-rise skinny, Sada high-rise crop and Oriana straight-leg, high-rise jean), with new elastic stretch panels built into the front pockets.

Each style comes in solid dark blue and black colorways priced $265 to $305. The selection of L’Agence maternitywear denim is exclusively available on the brand’s e-commerce.

