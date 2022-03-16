ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starstruck Season 2 Trailer: Jessie and Tom's Romance Hits New Roadblocks

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
Jessie has a good reason for freaking out in the official trailer for Starstuck Season 2, which will release all six episodes on Thursday, March 24 on HBO Max.

In Season 1, the rom-com’s love-struck heroine (played by Rose Matafeo) decided to remain in London to a pursue a relationship with her movie star beau Tom (Nikesh Patel), rather than stick to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.

In the above sneak peek at the upcoming season, Jessie is still figuring out her life and her new relationship despite making that grand romantic gesture. The chemistry is still there — their banter is next-level! — but the pair faces plenty of new challenges ahead, like Tom finding the courage to tell his friends about her, and a ghost from Jessie’s past (aka a “friend”) who may or may not blow up her whole situation.

Created by Matafeo and co-writers Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, Starstruck centers on Jessie, a “millennial living in East London navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with Tom, a famous film star,” per the official description. As noted above, Season 2 finds Jessie navigating the real-world consequences of her grand romantic gesture, which won’t exactly be a smooth ride.

Additional cast includes Minnie Driver, Russell Tovey, Emma Sidi, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, Alice Snedden, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Nic Sampson, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, and Jordan Stephens.

Matafeo executive-produces alongside Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy serves as a producer.

Are you excited for new episodes of Starstruck ? What do you hope to see in Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

