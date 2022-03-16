ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch the New ‘The Kardashians’ Series and Past ‘KUWTK’ Episodes Online

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

After a relatively brief hiatus from small screens, America’s most famous family is back. The Kardashians ’ new reality TV series will debut April 14 on Hulu , and it promises to “give truth to their stories [and bring] viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.”

The first trailer for The Kardashians was released earlier this week and shows Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker, Kendall Jenner seated cross-legged outdoors using quartz singing bowls, Kim Kardashian working in a studio, Kylie Jenner taking a poolside selfie and Kris Jenner taking calls from her office.

The Kardashians will span 40 episodes across two seasons. The entrepreneurial family ended their E! series , Keeping Up with the Kardashians , in 2020 after 20 seasons, and signed a multi-year deal with Disney not long after.

The first look also reveals glimpses of Kardashian exes, including Kim’s now-former husband Kanye “Ye” West, Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson (with whom she shares a daughter) and Scott Disick (he and Kourtney have three children). Kim’s relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will also be shown, but Caitlyn Jenner will not make any appearances as she was excluded from the Hulu deal.

Since the debut of KUWTK in 2007, the family has spawned an empire that spans across fashion, beauty and more, including Kim’s Skims loungewear and underpinnings line (which designed Olympics apparel for Team USA ) and KKW fragrances, Kylie Cosmetics (the brand also includes skincare and baby products), Khloé’s Good American denim and basics brand, Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh and Kendall’s 818 tequila , among others.

Below, find out how to keep up with the Kardashian empire and watch the new series (as well as past shows) below.

How to Watch The Kardashians Online

The Kardashians will be streaming exclusively on Hulu , which offers two subscription options in addition to live TV streaming. The ad-supported plan is $7 per month and the ad-free package is $13 monthly, and both allow you to stream thousands of movies and TV episodes, access to award-winning Hulu original series and exclusives (such as Pam & Tommy , The Handmaid’s Tale and more), streaming on mobile devices, up to six user profiles and the ability to watch on two screens simultaneously. However, only the ad-free plan lets you download content to watch offline.

You also have the option to expand your streaming library and add other channels such as HBO Max ($15 per month), or bundle your plan with Hulu’s live TV package that comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+.

And yes, there is a way to watch The Kardashians for free online. New subscribers who sign up for Hulu can enjoy a 30-day free trial, which then rolls into the regularly priced monthly subscription after the promo period.

Verizon customers can get the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for free with select Unlimited plans; learn more here .

Where to Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online

Hulu will stream all 20 seasons of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians , and Peacock will offer seasons 1 to 19 of the series.

While NBCUniversal’s Peacock offers a free plan, only the paid subscriptions include access to KUWTK . The on-demand video streaming service is $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan that includes access to NBC, Peacock movies and TV series and more, while the Premium Plus package is $10 monthly and includes no ads except on select live shows and content.

You can also buy or rent all past seasons and individual episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on digital at Amazon Prime Video , iTunes or Vudu , or purchase them as DVD box sets .

