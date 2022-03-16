ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 22: Shallow Bass Fishing

By Jared Bentley Multimedia Reporter jared@thenet360.com
Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrought to you each week by Watson's Marine and host Rex Pendergrass, The Weekly Fishin'...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Vermilion snapper is on the menu

Ryan Gormley recently caught a nice sized vermillion snapper. With rough sea conditions over the last several weeks it has been difficult for anglers to get out. Over the weekend we are going to see some westerly winds which is going to make for rough seas offshore, but flat calm seas near the beach.
HOBBIES
Billings Gazette

Helena-Area Fishing Report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice. Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught around Confederate and from Hole in the Wall to south of...
HOBBIES
Houston Chronicle

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe is fair to good. The water is clear at the south end and a little stained up north in the backs of creeks and in the shallows from the run off from recent rain and results of timber clear cutting. The water temperature at the dam has been running 53.9 degrees early in the morning. The Lake Release is 0 CFS, City of Houston Diversion (COH) 0 CFS and the Ground Reduction Plan (GRP) is 17.62 CFS. The lake level is 200.6 feet according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
HOUSTON, TX
Oroville Mercury-Register

North State fishing report for week of March 11

LAKE OROVILLE: King salmon trollers continue to work over the main channel from the Green Bridge toward the dam, but they have been limited to the occasional salmon to 5 pounds. Running Brad’s Cut Plugs filled with tuna behind a 6-inch crushed green Tornado flasher at depths to 70 feet is the top technique. The bass are moving up and down, but the best depth has been from 25 to 35 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or dart head, 3.5-inch Dry Creek tubes, or Bass Union jigs in Matte Brown or Matte Brown/Purple. Light line from 6- to 8-pound test on spinning rods is a key to success. The Lime Saddle Marina ramp is open as is the Bidwell Canyon ramp is on stage 1. Loafer Creek is open on the stage 2 ramp, but the Spillway ramp remains closed for construction. The lake dropped slightly to 46 percent.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#More Fish#The Weekly Fishing Report#Marine
KPVI Newschannel 6

Game and Fish Releases Grizzly Bear Report

The 2021 Annual Report of Grizzly Bear Management Captures, Relocations and Removals completed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is available on the department website. The annual report is required by state statute and quantifies management actions by the Game and Fish in relation to grizzly bear conflict resolution in Wyoming outside national parks and the Wind River Reservation.
ANIMALS
Dothan Eagle

Headland's Hudson Choquette signs with Montevallo bass fishing team

Hudson Choquette, a senior on Headland’s bass fishing team, loves being outside on the lake enjoying the setting with family and friends. He also loves the expectation of catching that next big fish. “You never know what is on the next cast,” Choquette said. “You always keep going because...
MONTEVALLO, AL
The Ledger

CHARLES REYNOLDS: Nerve plants tricky to grow

Because they’re just 3 to 6 inches tall and feature small, gaily marked leaves, nerve plants — native to Tropical America — are popular interior subjects. Available in several color combos, nerve plants (Fittonia argyroneura) have difficulty coping with dry indoor air. This inability can be mitigated by keeping plants in screened porches during mild weather and by placing indoor specimens on humidity trays, which are simply shallow containers filled with rocks and water. The nerve plants mentioned here...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Atlantic City Press

Striped bass reports getting better: Shep on Fishing

Fishing seems to be bouncing back after that blast blew through South Jersey. Looks like a warmup coming up, and the message from correspondents is similar: The fish are here. Noel Feliciano at One Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon agreed Monday morning that striped bass and white perch have been and should continue to be the power combo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy