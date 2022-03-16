Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 22: Shallow Bass Fishing

LAKE OROVILLE: King salmon trollers continue to work over the main channel from the Green Bridge toward the dam, but they have been limited to the occasional salmon to 5 pounds. Running Brad’s Cut Plugs filled with tuna behind a 6-inch crushed green Tornado flasher at depths to 70 feet is the top technique. The bass are moving up and down, but the best depth has been from 25 to 35 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or dart head, 3.5-inch Dry Creek tubes, or Bass Union jigs in Matte Brown or Matte Brown/Purple. Light line from 6- to 8-pound test on spinning rods is a key to success. The Lime Saddle Marina ramp is open as is the Bidwell Canyon ramp is on stage 1. Loafer Creek is open on the stage 2 ramp, but the Spillway ramp remains closed for construction. The lake dropped slightly to 46 percent.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO