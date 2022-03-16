ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual exercise Justified Accord begins in Kenya

By Maj. Ramee Opperude
Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya — Partners from the U.S. Military and 20 East African nations have assembled in Kenya and Rwanda in support of the annual exercise Justified Accord 22, Feb. 28 to Mar. 19. Justified accord is an annual, multinational, multi-domain military exercise focusing on African partner capability and...

