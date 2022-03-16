North Bay congressmen roused by Zelenskyy’s plea for U.S. aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for more help from the United States on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of his country was another striking call to action for Sonoma County’s two Democratic congressmen, the lawmakers said.

“We need to do everything we can to pressure Putin to back off,” Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena said in a phone interview shortly after Zelenskyy’s speech before members of Congress.

Rep. Jared Huffman of San Rafael called the speech “powerful and sobering.” He said the gravity of the violence in Ukraine was evident in Zelenskyy’s message, which the 44-year-old actor-turned-president delivered in a live video broadcast from the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“Just talking to him live you really are struck by how much he’s been living through, and millions of Ukrainians have been living through, during these horrendous events,” Huffman said.

In his emotional 20-minute address, Zelenskyy thanked lawmakers and President Joe Biden for the help the U.S. has provided since Russia launched its invasion nearly three weeks ago. That includes military equipment the U.S. has sent to Ukraine and sanctions the U.S. has put in place against Russia.

Thompson said the U.S. efforts to help Ukraine “are taking a toll on Putin and the influential people in Russia.”

Huffman echoed that sentiment.

“I think it’s important for everyone to know that, as deplorable as these scenes are on our televisions every night, it would be a lot worse if it weren’t for the unprecedented help we’ve already provided to Ukraine,” Huffman said.

Zelenskyy urged lawmakers to step up sanctions against Russia.

“New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week,” he said.

He also asked for the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine to block Russian air attacks.

Thompson said a no-fly zone would require enforcement — including potential engagement with Russian air forces — which makes it a challenging proposition.

“Who would enforce it?” he said. “Is that going to be us?”

Huffman said the U.S. will likely focus on other ways of pushing back against Russian air attacks.

“I think even President Zelenskyy knows it’s unlikely that NATO countries are going to agree to (a no-fly zone) because it would almost surely draw us into direct conflict with the Russians,” Huffman said. “So it’s really all about other tools that can stop the missiles and bombers that are inflicting this horrific damage.”

Zelenskyy played a two-minute video for lawmakers that highlighted the destruction in his country.

Thompson said the clip was “not only powerful, it was heartbreaking.” He posted the video on his Twitter account and wrote that it “silenced the entire Congress” as it played.

“We can’t allow this to continue,” he said of the violence.

Biden announced after the speech that the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine, part of an additional $800 million in military assistance.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said in announcing the aid from the White House.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.