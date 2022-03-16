Vaquero Taquero

We eat at Chim Thai Cuisine for the same reason we prefer to work from home instead of traveling to the office: convenience. So if you happen to live in Albany Park and need a Thai fix, this spot will suffice for takeout or a casual dinner. Some dishes, like the krapow moo krob or their fermented pork and rice sausage, are perfectly fine. But the imbalance of spice in the Thai boat noodles prevents us from appreciating the sweet, salty, and lemongrass-y broth. And too much sweetness covers up the savoriness of the pad see ew and fragrant coconut milk in the panang curry. Though not everything hits the mark, their extensive menu has so many options that you’re bound to find a couple of things to satisfy your Thai food craving.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO