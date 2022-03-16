ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelor Clayton Echard reconnected with Susie Evans after she slid into his DMs... as Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey talk their dual season of The Bachelorette

He reunited with Susie Evans, the finalist who dumped him in the finale, after his season of The Bachelor had wrapped.

Now Clayton Echard has revealed how they reconnected.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Clayton, 28, revealed Susie, 28, sent him a direct message on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjpX0_0eh7txBM00
Slid into his DMs! The Bachelor Clayton Echard reconnected with Susie Evans after she sent him a message on Instagram 

'I wasn't just flipping through my DMs, I already come to terms with what happened, and I saw her name and picture, and I thought, "No, there's no way,"' Clayton explained.

'Yes, slid in his DMs! I reached out on Instagram,' Susie, who joined him for the interview, said.

Clayton ended The Bachelor single after he was rejected by Susie in Iceland. Their relationship had already been on shaky ground, as Susie said she was uncomfortable continuing her relationship with Clayton after learning how intimate he had been with the other two women.

She left the show, and Clayton revealed to the final remaining women, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, that he had been intimate and was in love with both of them as well.

Gabby was prepared to leave, but she and Rachel ultimately stayed despite being heartbroken over the revelation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5M0R_0eh7txBM00
On thin ice: Clayton ended The Bachelor single after he was rejected by Susie in Iceland

They met his parents and were later dumped by Clayton at the same time once he decided to pursue Susie again.

Susie, who joined him for the interview, said she was ready to 'reopen' the relationship once all of her lingering questions had been answered.

'The first time we talked on the phone we FaceTimed probably five hours until we couldn't keep our eyes open anymore. I felt totally comfortable reopening that relationship back up again after getting the answers to all of the questions that I had.'

'At the end of the day, yeah I made a lot of mistakes and I yes, I learned a lot of lessons, but following my heart led me right to where I needed to be,' Clayton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0le5vw_0eh7txBM00
Meet your new Bachelorettes! Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who were brutally dumped by Clayton, were named next season's Bachelorette 

Now he's moving to Virginia to be with Susie.

'I'm moving to Virginia,' Clayton said. 'Here in the next couple of days. So, we're hopping on a plane together.'

While Gabby and Rachel ended the show single, their journey for love has only just begun - they both were named the next season's Bachelorettes.

Asked by GMA how their dual season would work, Gabby replied: 'I don't know, everyone keeps asking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXlKt_0eh7txBM00
Talking it out: The couple discussed their relationship during an interview on Good Morning America
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yAZC_0eh7txBM00
Taking their relationship to the next level! Echard will be moving to Virginia to be with Susie 

'But I have faith and a lot of trust and I love Rachel to death and I know we're gonna have each other's backs the whole way. So there's really not a doubt in my mind that it's going to end well.'

Rachel gushed about their unbreakable bond as she talked sharing The Bachelorette role with her.

'It's actually insane, the things me and Gabby have been through together, multiple times,' Rachel said. 'We always knew that we just had a bond forever and to be able to get to do this with her, now you're never getting rid of me ever!'

'Same, I don't want to!' Gabby gushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhiO2_0eh7txBM00
'We just had a forever bond': Rachel and Gabby gushed about their connection 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hasew_0eh7txBM00
'At least have respect for people': Gabby and Rachel also said their experience on The Bachelor taught them how to treat their future love interests

Gabby and Rachel also said their experience on The Bachelor taught them how to treat their future love interests.

'It really hurt both of us. I don't know if I can do it perfect but I think I'll be able to communicate it in a way where hopefully people who are in my position can have the better experience than we did,' Gabby said.

'And I think we're in a really good position to be able to learn from what we just went through and not do the same in the future. And at least have respect for people,' Rachel added.

Filming on the next season of The Bachelorette begins in a few days, according to GMA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS61A_0eh7txBM00
Their turn! Filming on the next season of The Bachelorette begins in a few days, according to GMA

