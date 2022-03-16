ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney to Join Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'

By Meredith B. Kile‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney Sweeney is headed from Euphoria into the Spider-Verse!. ET can confirm that the actress will be joining Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web. It was announced last month that Johnson is set to play the film's...

