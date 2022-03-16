Sydney Sweeney to Join Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'

Madame Web just added Sydney Sweeney to co-star with Dakota Johnson in Sony's upcoming movie. The Euphoria actress' profile has risen considerable due to the hit HBO Max show. With this addition, the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters continues to take shape. Deadline reports that Madame Web is moving ahead swiftly. S.J. Clarkson is scheduled to direct from a script penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Kerem Sanga also contributed to previous draft of the project. So, there's reason to be excited for Spider-fans. Interestingly enough, there is still no word on what character she'll be playing in the movie. Madame Web is already filled, and fan castings usually place Sweeney as either Black Cat or Gwen Stacy. Now, either of those picks would probably send a ripple of celebration through fandom social media. But, nothing is set in stone.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO