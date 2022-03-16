ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Browns’ wide receiver leaving Cleveland

By Chad Krispinsky
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – Former Browns’ wide receiver Rashard Higgins has reportedly agreed to a one-year free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter was the first to report the agreement.

He was originally selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last season, he caught 24 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown in limited action.

In six seasons in Cleveland, Higgins has piled up 137 receptions for 1,890 yards with 12 touchdowns.

