ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

International Documentary Association Voluntarily Recognizes Staffer Union

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP5Hm_0eh7t1Vp00

Just two days after its workers announced they were attempting to form a union , the International Documentary Association has voluntarily recognized the bargaining unit allied with the Communications Workers of America.

The IDA board announced the decision in a letter to staffers and in a press statement on Wednesday. “In the interest of moving forward and healing together, we agree to your request to recognize the Documentary Workers United (DWU), in partnership with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 9003, as the representative of an appropriate bargaining unit of employees at IDA,” the letter states. “Again, we look forward to working together on next steps, including further articulating our respective roles and responsibilities and establishing processes that enable us to strengthen the IDA, grow our shared vision for a more equitable and inclusive documentary community and fulfill the organization’s essential obligations to the field.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Notably, no official documentation has yet been signed and the staffers seeking to unionize, who are calling their group Documentary Workers United, have not yet issued a statement. The decision comes after the departure of nine staffers in the past few months, with four publicly attributing their decision to move on from the nonprofit to the board’s reaction to workplace conduct complaints. (The board, in turn, said in a statement, “we have been thorough and committed to being fair and equitable, and we are united in ensuring the IDA continues to be an essential resource for the documentary community.”)

On Monday, the Documentary Workers United group sent a message to IDA executive director Richard Ray Perez declaring their hopes to unionize with the CWA and asking for voluntary recognition. They initially asked for a response within 24 hours, but then gave management two extensions on the deadline after Perez asked for more time to gather the IDA’s board and “respectfully and diligently” consider the request. Their desired bargaining unit included 11 out of 16 remaining full-time staff members in roles including associates, coordinators, specialists, officers and non-senior managers.

The staffers sought, with the union, to make sure the workplace adhered to the IDA Employee Handbook and that it “prioritize[d] staff concerns.” Documentary Workers United also said they wanted to create a reporting process that wouldn’t result in retaliation, take a closer look at compensation for workers taking on former employees’ responsibilities and increase transparency into the hiring and promotions process.

The Documentary Workers United group has said that they “stand on the shoulders” of other organizing groups that have formed in the nonprofit and documentary space, including the WGA East’s Jigsaw Union (voluntarily recognized in October), the UAW’s Brooklyn Academy of Music union (whose first union contract was ratified in 2020) and the UAW’s Film at Lincoln Center Union (which won an NLRB election in 2020).

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have donated $1 million to support the humanitarian crisis that has emerged as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The couple, noted philanthropists who have pledged millions over the years to a variety of causes, committed the funds through Hearthland Foundation, the nonprofit they co-founded in 2020. It follows an earlier $1 million donation that jump-started the L.A. Education Recovery Fund to help support education and enrichment programs for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those in public schools and from low-income households.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in...
CHARITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Umma’ Star Fivel Stewart Learned To Do Stunts Before Ever Riding a Bike

Much like her character in the supernatural horror film Umma, Fivel Stewart had a rather unique upbringing. In Iris K. Shim’s feature directorial debut, Stewart plays a sheltered teenager named Chris, who lives on an electricity-free beekeeping farm with her Korean mother, Amanda (Sandra Oh). Stewart could easily relate to her character since she grew up on a ranch and was homeschooled for most of her life. However, because she spent so much time horseback riding near her ranch, Stewart never actually learned to ride a bike until a scene in Umma, where her character bikes to and from a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#First Union#Local Union#Unionization#Union Representative#Ida#Dwu#Cwa Rrb
sevendaysvt

UVM Medical Center Declines to Recognize Resident Union

The University of Vermont Medical Center has declined to voluntarily recognize a group of physician residents seeking to form a union, a decision that will force the doctors-in-training to pursue a formal vote. The 350 or so residents at the Burlington hospital asked for recognition last week after more than...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Hollywood Reporter

Greg Berlanti on Incoming Warner Boss and the Ubiquity of Superheroes

Growing up as a kid outside of New York City, Greg Berlanti and his family feasted on Norman Lear’s television shows during the late 1970s and ’80s. On March 19, Berlanti himself — Hollywood’s most prolific TV producer — will receive the prestigious Norman Lear Achievement Award at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony. The honor recognizes the impact a person has made on the art and craft of television. In the case of Berlanti, his dizzying array of credits includes Dawson’s Creek — which featured network TV’s first same-sex kiss between men — Riverdale, Brothers & Sisters, Arrow,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in ‘WeCrashed’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. WeCrashed is among the latest limited series turning real-life events into drama for the small screen. The Apple+ TV show is inspired by the rise and fall of WeWork, the workspace rental startup co-founded by Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) and Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the New 'The Kardashians' Series and Past...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominee ‘Worst Person in the World’ Helps Revive U.S. Art House Box Office

Norway’s The Worst Person in the World has crossed the $2.7 million mark at the U.S. box office in advance of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, where it will compete for best international feature. While that may not seem like an eye-popping gross, it is in fact a major win for the revival of the art house box office. And it’s the most that any of the five films competing for the international feature Oscar have earned to date in the U.S. (or globally).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Licorice Pizza' Producer Sara Murphy on Paul Thomas Anderson's Nostalgic Depiction...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rita Moreno Defends Actors Sharing Political Views: “Freedom of Speech Belongs to All of Us”

Not that any guests at Saturday night’s PGA Awards needed a reminder of Rita Moreno’s vivacity, but she tipped them off anyway. Feted by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, Moreno took the stage and broke out in dance ahead of accepting her Stanley Kramer Award for social justice work, shaking her shoulders and shimmying her way to the podium while Chastain did the same. While delivering a speech, Moreno kept the momentum going.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Encanto,' 'Sex Education' Win Best Song Nods at Guild of Music Supervisors AwardsWGA Awards: 'CODA,' 'Don't Look Up' Win Best Adapted, Original Screenplays'The Power of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hand of God’ Helmer Paolo Sorrentino Among Honorees Set for LA-Italia Awards

This Sunday night, several Italian filmmakers who will spend the following Sunday at the Oscars as nominees — among them The Hand of God writer/director Paolo Sorrentino, Luca director Enrico Casarosa and Cyrano costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini — will be feted at the opening ceremony of the 17th Los Angeles-Italia Film Fashion and Art Festival. After a year off due to the pandemic, the fest — which was founded and is organized each year by Italian film festival maestro Pascal Vicedomini and aims “to highlight Italy’s longstanding cinematic, lifestyle and artistic legacy and to introduce current Italian productions to the United States” — is returning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Encanto’ Rule Nielsen Streaming Charts

Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna stole big numbers in its second weekend, logging 3.3 billion minutes viewed in its first full week of play on Netflix, according to Nielsen rankings for the week of Feb. 14-20. The nine-episode original limited series first debuted on the streamer Feb. 11, amassing 1.22 billion minutes of viewing times in its first three days.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Encanto,' 'Flee' and More Filmmakers Break Down Looks of Animated Secondary Characters'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' Wins Big at Annie Awards'Inventing Anna' Makes Strong Debut in Streaming Rankings Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, topped both Nielsen’s original series chart for...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rammstein Singer, ‘Matrix’ Producer Sign Pro-Russian, Anti-War Petition

A group of film, television and music industry figures, among them The Matrix: Resurrections producer Grant Hill, Oscar-winning director Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, have signed a petition condemning Vladimir Putin’s “war of aggression” in Ukraine and calling for an immediate end to the conflict. What sets the petition, posted on Change.org Friday, apart from dozens of similar calls from industry players large and small since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, is the group’s deliberately pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian stance.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Belfast' Producer Tamar Thomas on the Film's Response in Northern Ireland: "They Really...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins on Working With Director-Husband Charlie McDowell in ‘Windfall’: “He’s Weirdly Calm Under Pressure”

Lily Collins teamed with director Charlie McDowell and actors Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons on the new Netflix film Windfall, and, yes, one of those men is now her husband, but that’s not the way she saw him while on set last summer in Ojai. “It’s really funny because I kept forgetting that we were together because he treats everyone equally and he’s such an actor’s director,” Collins told The Hollywood Reporter about McDowell last week at London West Hollywood, site of the film’s special screening. “The way in which he communicates was so easy that it felt as easy as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking

Watch a video of Introducing, Selma Blair writer-director Rachel Fleit accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in documentary filmmaking for the Discovery+ film, alongside Selma Blair. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Respect' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Hair, Makeup and Costume DesignRaising Our Voices: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing' Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Overly Hostile and Extraordinarily Dangerous” LAPD Stop Sparks $20M Suit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Production Employee

A Black production employee for Disney who claims that he was racially profiled and assaulted while working at a shoot for Grey’s Anatomy is suing the city and the Los Angeles Police Department for at least $20 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court by Ernest Simon Jr. alleges officers initiated a racially motivated traffic stop and arrested him without cause despite multiple crewmembers telling them he was an employee of the production. Simon says the officers forced him “to lie prone on an asphalt lot at gunpoint for over 20 minutes, using an overwhelming and unjustified show of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking

Watch a video of Raya and the Last Dragon writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, directors Carlos López Estrada and Don Hall and stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daniel Dae Kim accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in animated filmmaking for the Disney film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing'Raising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent Feature Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for ‘Passing’

Watch a video of Passing writer-director Rebecca Hall accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding debut feature for the Netflix film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent FeatureRaising Our Voices: 'King Richard' Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Crows Are White’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

As Crows Are White begins, and for most of its running time, Ahsen Nadeem, its director and central onscreen subject, is keeping a secret from his mother and father. Across the many miles that separate them from their oldest child, all they want is for him to find a nice Muslim girl and settle down; Dawn Blackman, the woman Nadeem loves, is not Muslim. “I’ll be honest with you,” he announces to the audience in the opening seconds of his tender and often quite funny documentary. “I’m a fantastic liar.” In order to keep the charade going with his folks, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy