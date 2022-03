Why do we buy generic sodas? Personally, I will never hesitate to buy a generic soda when a name brand is too rich for my budget. Generic sodas are definitely my friend when I need to get my liquid sugar fix without breaking the bank. Sodas are the bane of every health guru's existence and the first thing folks tell you to ditch when starting a new fitness journey. As much as we love to hate them, sometimes you just crave a sugary and effervescent beverage, and luckily the grocery store has an entire aisle dedicated to them. These Walmart generic sodas are $.88 for a 2-liter bottle and $3.14 for a 12-pack of cans, so they do the trick at a fraction of the cost.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO