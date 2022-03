Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Fuddruckers brings burgers to surprising new locations around Dallas. A popular burger name is expanding its footprint to an unexpected place: Fuddruckers, the Houston-based chain known for its serve-yourself toppings bar, will open new locations inside shopping malls, including three malls across Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, the company has launched ghost kitchens to capture more delivery and to-go business.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO