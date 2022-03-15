William Shatner on space, Leonard Nimoy, Denny Crane and overwhelming negative thought

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The distinction is so subtle that many daily devotees of America’s most popular quiz show probably haven’t noticed. “And now, here is the host of Jeopardy! … Mayim Bialik!” boomed the show’s 93-year-old announcer Johnny Gilbert. A week later, though, here was Gilbert’s introduction: “And now, hosting Jeopardy! … Ken Jennings!” On a show where leaving the “s” off an answer can be costly, words matter a lot. And though they sound nearly identical, the difference between these phrases offers clues: a clue as to where Jeopardy! finds itself in this season like no other, and a clue about steps being taken to ensure that one of TV’s oldest-skewing shows retains its grip on the popular culture.

NFL ・ 23 DAYS AGO