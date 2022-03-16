ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chris Cuomo Says CNN ‘Smeared’ His Journalistic Integrity and Wants $125 Million

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jb7lp_0eh7rSED00

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Cuomo is seeking over $125 million in a new arbitration filing against CNN , claiming the network’s decision to fire him was unjustified and that it damaged his ability to find future work as a journalist and media figure.

Cuomo was fired from CNN back on Dec. 4, 2021, following a report from the New York Attorney General’s office that extensively detailed how Cuomo helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo , navigate several sexual misconduct allegations. CNN said Cuomo broke the network’s rules in assisting his brother, but in his new filing, Cuomo argues that the network and its main executives were not only aware of what he was doing but had altered network rules to allow Cuomo interview his brother at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filing , first reported by Deadline , states, “Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways. Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement.”

Reps for Cuomo and CNN did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s requests for comment.

According to the filing, CNN originally prohibited Cuomo from interviewing his brother in late 2013, but at the start of the pandemic, CNN lifted that rule to let Governor Cuomo appear on Cuomo Prime Time due to his high profile at the time. Additionally, the arbitration suit claims that two of CNN’s top executives, Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust, both of whom have since left the network, also “acted as advisors to Gov. Cuomo during this time by providing him with talking points and strategies for responding to statements made by then-President Donald Trump.” ( Rolling Stone reported on Zucker and Gollust’s communications with Cuomo and more in a recent exposé.)

When the sexual misconduct allegations against Gov. Cuomo came out, the filing acknowledges that Chris Cuomo “did what he could to support and assist his brother,” but adds that “he was always transparent with CNN about his role as a confidant to his brother, and he never reported on the allegations against Gov. Cuomo.” The filing later states that Cuomo had “no reason to believe” his actions were inconsistent with CNN’s policies, “especially given the fact that Zucker and Gollust had encouraged him to do so and had themselves provided advice to Gov. Cuomo.”

When it came to CNN’s decision to fire Cuomo, the filing claims that CNN was already aware of all the details in the New York AG’s report. Nevertheless, it states, Zucker “falsely claimed he had been unaware of the extent and nature of the assistance Cuomo had provided his brother.” Additionally, Cuomo claims he was never able to speak with the law firm CNN hired to investigate his conduct, depriving him of a chance to not only address the nature of his relationship with his brother but also rebut an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by an anonymous woman.

Not only does Cuomo claim he didn’t violate CNN’s standards and practices, thus making his firing a breach of contract, it also argues that Zucker violated his employment agreement by failing to tell other CNN employees not to speak out against Cuomo. Cuomo’s contract apparently contained a clause requiring CNN “make reasonable efforts to instruct its employees not to make any intentionally disparaging comments regarding [Cuomo] in the context of [Cuomo’s] business and professional activities.” The filing claims CNN violated this stipulation when various staffers, including marquee hosts like Jake Tapper and Don Lemon, “joined in the calculated campaign to smear Cuomo and destroy his reputation… This campaign led to widespread news coverage that ultimately made Cuomo an outcast from the world of journalism.”

For now, Cuomo’s case will remain in arbitration as CNN preps its response. It is possible the dispute could go beyond the scope of arbitration, in which case it could end up in court.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 20

sherra
4d ago

No you broke the rules and got fired and you thanked them for the great years with them and stated love you guys it's been great now you $$$$$$

Reply
5
Grade A Lee
3d ago

one of the best to ever do it... far better than fake Fox news... good luck you will be fine given your fab career with CNN..I see a podcast in your future!!!!

Reply
2
Related
Rolling Stone

Three Republicans Just Couldn’t Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Monday night passed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill received unanimous support save for three Republicans. Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) opposed the bill. In explaining his “no” vote, Massie wrote in a Twitter thread that designating enhanced penalties “for ‘hate’ tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech.” He also argued that lynching is illegal in all states already. Roy issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision. “Lynching is an unspeakably heinous...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Arizona Governor Says He’d Rather Have a White Nationalist in State Legislature than a Democrat

Click here to read the full article. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was questioned Thursday about his efforts to get Wendy Rogers elected to the state senate in 2020, and whether he has any regrets in light of how Rogers has been promoting white nationalist causes. Arizona Mirror reporter Jeremy Duda asked the Republican governor his thoughts on Rogers during an event where Ducey announced a scholarship program for the state’s foster children. “Are you still happy with that investment? Do you believe that was a good decision?” Duda asked, referring to the governor’s independent expenditures giving half a million dollars to Rogers’...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
CinemaBlend

Chris Cuomo Is Going After CNN For A Ton Of Money After 'Smear Campaign,’ Ropes In Pal Don Lemon, Jake Tapper And More

Chris Cuomo, former reporter at CNN and brother of former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, was fired from the cable news channel in December of last year. Months later, the previous TV mainstay has filed arbitration paperwork against the network, arguing that his firing was not justified and that it was a “smear campaign” to destroy his name in the industry. He’s now asking the network for a whopping $125 million.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
AOL Corp

Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s going to sue Whoopi Goldberg and other 'politicians, celebrities, athletes'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday where he announced plans to sue individuals and media companies for negative coverage of him. Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha with an assault-style rifle and subsequently shot and killed two protesters in the summer of 2020.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Agreement
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy