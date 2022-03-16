ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic not worried about Franz Wagner’s offensive usage

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tq4HZ_0eh7rN3o00
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drove to the basket against the Nets more than he had in several games. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Buried deep in the background of the Brooklyn Nets’ historic Tuesday win at Amway Center was an encouraging sign for the Orlando Magic.

As Kyrie Irving was putting together a 60-point performance as part of the Nets’ 150-108 win over the Magic (18-52), Franz Wagner was playing more assertively on offense than he had for most of the month.

“I try to be aggressive,” said Wagner, who finished with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. “Every game is a little different.”

Wagner’s 13 field-goal attempts and 2 assists in 28 minutes don’t tell the full story.

The 20-year-old rookie forward had 15 drives against the Nets, according to the league’s official tracking data, which was his most in two months and the fourth time in 10 games since the All-Star break. Wagner has finished with 10-plus drives.

More than half (7) of Wagner’s shots came off those 15 drives. He was fouled twice for 4 free throws, passed the ball four times and turned the ball over twice on the other possessions.

Wagner averages 9.1 drives, but his best months have come when he’s gotten downhill more frequently.

He recorded 11.3 drives per game in December — the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences — when he averaged 19.5 points per game and 3.1 assists en route to being NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Wagner was finishing at the rim more efficiently and getting to the free throw line more while also facilitating with the pass.

In January, Wagner recorded 10.1 drives and averaged 3.5 assists and shot 50.3% — his best marks for a month.

Since then, his drives have steadily gone down. Wagner was averaging 7.3 drives in March before Tuesday, which was his lowest since October. March has been Wagner’s least productive and efficient month since November.

“Franz is just looking at different opportunities to score, facilitate and make things happen,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “[The Nets’] switching caused some problems early. Franz was able to turn the corner, get downhill a few times and spray out [the ball to] find shooters. His decision-making is something we’re going to continue to ask him to do.”

The Magic (18-52) haven’t relied on Wagner as a ballhandler the last couple of months with the returns of Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Markelle Fultz.

Similar to his drives, Wagner’s touches, field goal attempts and usage rate have gone down each month since December. He’s been used as a screener or in a spot-up role more frequently — an adjustment Wagner embraces.

“I’m just trying to play the right way,” Wagner said. “I don’t really care what type of stats each person has. It’s more about having the impact I can have on the game however that’s needed at that moment.”

Suggs, who sat out of Tuesday’s game because of a bone bruise in his right ankle, will be sidelined for Thursday’s home game vs. the Detroit Pistons (18-51) in a battle of two of the league’s worst teams. Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Bad losses create questions about Magic’s defense

Losing hasn’t been a stranger for the Orlando Magic. At 18-53 entering Friday for the league’s second-worst record, they’ve had plenty of moments where they’ve gone back to the locker room postgame feeling the sting of defeat. But the last two home losses to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and Detroit Pistons on Thursday, in which they gave up a combined 284 points, have stung differently. ...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Wendell Carter Jr. scores career-high 30 in Magic’s win over Thunder

Ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley wanted to see how his team would respond defensively after allowing a combined 284 points and two 50-point scorers in the previous two games. The Thunder, the league’s lowest-scoring team and were without their three top scorers, shot 32.6% (30 of 92) and didn’t have enough firepower to be the ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
Person
Chuma Okeke
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City hangs on to defeat L.A. Galaxy as Facundo Torres scores 1st MLS goal

In the days leading up to Orlando City’s road game against the L.A. Galaxy, Facundo Torres briefly mentioned that he normally celebrated scoring a goal by doing a selfie pose with his teammates. That was a trademark celebration he often did when he last played for Uruguayan club Peñarol. On Saturday, however, it took just nine minutes for Torres to strike that pose as his early goal was enough ...
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

UCF ready for physical rematch vs. UConn in 2nd round of NCAA tourney

UCF women’s basketball hadn’t won a game in the program’s 6 trips to the NCAA tournament nor had the Knights won against the Florida Gators in 26 attempts. That all changed Saturday when the Knights advanced to the second round by defeating the Gators 69-52 inside Gampel Pavilion. If UCF wants to keep dancing, coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s program will once again have to do something past ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Orlando Magic
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy