International League returns: Historical names restored for minor leagues

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 4 days ago

Triple-A East no more.

Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday the return of previous league names for the upcoming season. Triple-A East, in which the Toledo Mud Hens played last year, will be known again as the International League.

The current alignment of Minor League Baseball will not change.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,” MLB’s senior vice president of minor league operations and development Peter Woodfork said in a press release. “We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”

The Mud Hens will remain in the Midwest Division with Omaha, St. Paul, Indianapolis, Columbus, Louisville, and Iowa.

During the 2021 season, all minor leagues had regional names while the rights to the use of the historic league names were being acquired by Major League Baseball.

The International League was formed in 1884, making it the oldest of the 11 current minor leagues.

The Mud Hens became members of the league in 1965 and have won three International League titles since becoming a member: 1967, 2005, and 2006.

