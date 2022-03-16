Montana coronavirus updates: Cascade County community spread risk level lowers to medium

Interim Health Officer Bowen Trystianson spoke on the downward trending COVID-19 numbers in Cascade County during his update to the city commission Tuesday evening, with the community risk level lowered for the first time since late December.

Trystianson said late last week the county moved from being designated a high risk community for COVID-19 spread by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics to a medium level of community risk, adding that the CDC recently changed their guidelines to also factor in hospitalizations in the community.

This is the first time since late December that the county’s risk has changed from high risk to medium risk.

“So hopefully we'll continue to watch that go down and be low or too mild for a while, I don't want to jinx myself there,” Trystianson said, knocking on the wood podium.

Trystianson reported for the past week there have been about 86 new cases per day, which he said is considerably down from when new cases per week would sometimes be over 1400 per day during the peak variant surges from October through February.

He said the department still has an ample supply of COVID-19 tests and has distributed them to businesses in Great Falls as well as other parts of the county, mentioning a church in Vaughn and Showdown in Niehart.

CCHD has about 10,000 COVID-19 tests still available of the 24,000 originally provided by the state and is “working to get them in the hands of employers and organizations throughout the County, particularly in the more rural communities that do not have access to other testing options,” according to CCHD spokesperson Ben Spencer on Wednesday.

Trystianson said during the meeting that the department is now up to date with the COVID-19 backlog, which he said took a consolidated effort to achieve.

Spencer said during the spike in cases from the omicon variant the department’s limited staff struggled to keep up with case investigations, but received help from the state to automate the review of test results and opening investigations. County personnel outside of CCHD helped to provide isolation instruction letters to people who tested positive “once full contact tracing became impossible.”

Spencer told the Tribune that full case investigations have resumed now that the case numbers have dropped. However, more condensed procedures, including assistance from both the state and county personnel outside the department, are ready to be reimplemented on very short notice should the need arise.

One new death was reported to CCHD as a COVID-19 death, Spencer said.

“But we are confirming some details before including it in our reported numbers.”

Mayor Bob Kelly commended Trystianson for his work as Health Officer and as a communicator, citing the statement Trystianson provided to the Tribune on the two year anniversary of COVID-19 in Montana.

During the commission work session City Attorney Jeff Hindoien gave an update on the ongoing legal dispute between the city and county over the governing body to oversee Board of Health emergency orders, which was required after the passage of HB121 in the 2021 legislative session.

Hindoien summarized his understanding that the county disagrees with the city in that a member of the City Commission can serve as a as a member of that body in the same capacity as a county commissioner.

"I'm going to get together with with legal counsel and craft up hopefully a motion that will just get the question presented to the court and get that answered," Hindoien said.

The state posted 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing Montana’s total active confirmed reports to 647.

Montana reported 3,228 total deaths and 47 active hospitalizations from the virus, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.

Cascade County reported five new cases and now has 71 active cases.

Of the state’s eligible population, 55% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s eligible population, 50% are fully immunized against the virus.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

Yellowstone County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 127 cases on Wednesday. Missoula County reported 17 new cases for a total of 113 active cases. Lewis and Clark County reported 14 new cases for a total of 13 active cases. Gallatin County reported six new cases for a total of 53 active cases.