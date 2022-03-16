ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Montana coronavirus updates: Cascade County community spread risk level lowers to medium

By Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGShq_0eh7qyAi00

Interim Health Officer Bowen Trystianson spoke on the downward trending COVID-19 numbers in Cascade County during his update to the city commission Tuesday evening, with the community risk level lowered for the first time since late December.

Trystianson said late last week the county moved from being designated a high risk community for COVID-19 spread by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics to a medium level of community risk, adding that the CDC recently changed their guidelines to also factor in hospitalizations in the community.

This is the first time since late December that the county’s risk has changed from high risk to medium risk.

“So hopefully we'll continue to watch that go down and be low or too mild for a while, I don't want to jinx myself there,” Trystianson said, knocking on the wood podium.

Trystianson reported for the past week there have been about 86 new cases per day, which he said is considerably down from when new cases per week would sometimes be over 1400 per day during the peak variant surges from October through February.

He said the department still has an ample supply of COVID-19 tests and has distributed them to businesses in Great Falls as well as other parts of the county, mentioning a church in Vaughn and Showdown in Niehart.

CCHD has about 10,000 COVID-19 tests still available of the 24,000 originally provided by the state and is “working to get them in the hands of employers and organizations throughout the County, particularly in the more rural communities that do not have access to other testing options,” according to CCHD spokesperson Ben Spencer on Wednesday.

Trystianson said during the meeting that the department is now up to date with the COVID-19 backlog, which he said took a consolidated effort to achieve.

Spencer said during the spike in cases from the omicon variant the department’s limited staff struggled to keep up with case investigations, but received help from the state to automate the review of test results and opening investigations. County personnel outside of CCHD helped to provide isolation instruction letters to people who tested positive “once full contact tracing became impossible.”

Spencer told the Tribune that full case investigations have resumed now that the case numbers have dropped. However, more condensed procedures, including assistance from both the state and county personnel outside the department, are ready to be reimplemented on very short notice should the need arise.

One new death was reported to CCHD as a COVID-19 death, Spencer said.

“But we are confirming some details before including it in our reported numbers.”

Mayor Bob Kelly commended Trystianson for his work as Health Officer and as a communicator, citing the statement Trystianson provided to the Tribune on the two year anniversary of COVID-19 in Montana.

During the commission work session City Attorney Jeff Hindoien gave an update on the ongoing legal dispute between the city and county over the governing body to oversee Board of Health emergency orders, which was required after the passage of HB121 in the 2021 legislative session.

Hindoien summarized his understanding that the county disagrees with the city in that a member of the City Commission can serve as a as a member of that body in the same capacity as a county commissioner.

"I'm going to get together with with legal counsel and craft up hopefully a motion that will just get the question presented to the court and get that answered," Hindoien said.

The state posted 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing Montana’s total active confirmed reports to 647.

Montana reported 3,228 total deaths and 47 active hospitalizations from the virus, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.

Cascade County reported five new cases and now has 71 active cases.

Of the state’s eligible population, 55% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s eligible population, 50% are fully immunized against the virus.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

Yellowstone County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 127 cases on Wednesday. Missoula County reported 17 new cases for a total of 113 active cases. Lewis and Clark County reported 14 new cases for a total of 13 active cases. Gallatin County reported six new cases for a total of 53 active cases.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cascade County, MT
Government
Cascade County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
County
Cascade County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Yellowstone National Park#Cchd
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

524
Followers
406
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy