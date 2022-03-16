Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy grant cycle to open March 21, 2022

Verde Valley News – Organizations serving LGBTQ residents in communities across Arizona are invited to apply for grant funding through the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy at the Arizona Community Foundation. The grant application will be available online at azfoundation.org/grants beginning on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. with final applications due no later than Monday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m.

Through a competitive grant cycle, the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center will award funding to nonprofits, schools, municipalities, government agencies, tribal entities, houses of worship (for non-sectarian programs), and other organizations operating with a charitable purpose or with a nonprofit fiscal agent.

Organizations with broad missions are encouraged to submit applications for programs and projects serving LGBTQ people. The Kellenberger + Tollefson Center is not accepting applications for organizational LGBTQ cultural competency training at this time, as it will support relevant training (offered free of charge to participants) later in 2022.

The Kellenberger + Tollefson Center responds to statewide needs through three program focus areas:

Youth: Foster an environment where every child can achieve happiness and live to their full potential

Aging/Seniors: Ensure seniors can live free from discrimination and can age with dignity

Transgender People: Improve the well-being of transgender communities

The Kellenberger + Tollefson Center at ACF contributes to an Arizona and society that advances justice and opportunity for LGBTQ people and the communities where they live. For more information on the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center, visit azfoundation.org/lgbtq .

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.4 billion in trust and endowment assets, is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundation and has received the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 12 years. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1.1 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org .

The post Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy grant cycle to open March 21, 2022 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .