Salinas, CA

'We are excited to show some love to the Alisal': Vibrancy project gets financial boost from state

By Jocelyn Ortega, Salinas Californian
 4 days ago
East Alisal is getting a long-awaited makeover, and residents will soon start seeing changes.

Salinas was recently awarded a $2.1 million Clean California grant by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The funding supports the city’s Alisal Vibrancy Plan, which improves cleanliness, safety, and infrastructure around schools and parks from Kings Street to Skyway Boulevard.

Some of the beautification components include planting trees, banners signaling an anti-litter campaign, murals created by local artists and a gateway monument at the Skyway roundabout.

Residents can also expect to see more trash receptacles, updated benches and sidewalk art highlighting safe routes to school along a 5-mile stretch of the East Alisal Street corridor.

The decorated routes are part of the Transportation Agency of Monterey County’s “Safe Routes to School Program,” which aims to eliminate the number of car collisions involving students by helping families and students identify the safest routes to their school.

Lisa Brinton, assistant director of community development, says much of the artwork will reflect the culture and history of the area.

“It’s going to be bringing a lot of color, and really just create a more pedestrian-friendly environment,” Brinton said.

Improvements will also be made at the Breadbox Recreation Center, which will include new art elements, and at Closter Park.

Resident Beka Pendo says she is hopeful for the new look, adding that it is long-overdue.

“The community does need this little face lift,” Pendo said. “We are hoping that with the new facelift, they will install cameras for the area. That’s something that’s on everybody’s mind here in the neighborhoods.”

Jose Roberto Medrano, a coach at the Salinas Boxing Club at Closter Park says he hopes the city will also consider the cameras, along with additional lighting to make the park safer.

“In December, when we had that Christmas event here, we had gang members threatening the security guards before it opened,” he said. “There was no lighting and stuff, sometimes, at night when it’s dark, they do whatever they want. One time, the way I got them to leave was when I got our spotlights and turned them their way.”

Meanwhile, Roman Perez, another boxing coach, says he hopes a more aesthetic environment will bring people to the area and improve community engagement.

“If they do more things like when they bring events, fundraisers... that helps out a lot with the community, or even our boxing classes,” he said. “We do this to keep kids off the streets.”

The beautification efforts will be partly done in coordination with AMOR Salinas, an organization which gathers volunteers to lead cleanliness and beautification of neighborhoods throughout the city.

“We are excited to show some love to the Alisal, a neighborhood that is deeply rooted in Salinas’ history,” Mayor Kimbley Craig said. “It’s amazing to see the state recognize the need for this equitable investment in the Alisal and AMOR Salinas."

This isn't the first time Salinas was given state funding to make improvements to this area.

Last month, city officials announced that Caltrans had awarded the city $1.8 million to improve the three underpasses that enter through Alisal — East Market Street, East Alisal and Sanborn Road underpasses.

“They’ll all be cleaned, painted, lighting, public art, as well as landscaping and safety elements and chain-link fences will be replaced with a nicer barrier," Brinton said.

In total, Caltrans awarded $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system, including 12 projects in the Central Coast.

The city will be soliciting public proposals for the murals. The overall project is expected to wrap up by 2024, according to city officials.

The Clean California beautification projects are expected to generate 3,600 jobs as part of the multiyear initiative led by Caltrans to remove trash and beautify public areas along highways, streets and roads.

A majority — 98% — of the projects will benefit historically underserved or excluded communities.

View the outline for the AVP project at cityofsalinas.org/our-city-services/community-development/advanced-planning-division/news/city-awarded-clean-california-grant-alisal-projects

