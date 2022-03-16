ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Fadia Kader on Clubhouse's $1 Billion Valuation, Future of Social Audio

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXZoX_0eh7qoag00

Social audio app Clubhouse reached $1 billion valuation milestone this January, and Fadia Kader, head of strategic media partnerships at Clubhouse, joined Cheddar News to talk about what its been doing to keep the drive going. "We are the category first leaders. We are 100 percent focused on social audio. It's not just a feature that we've just like bottled up and put on there. We are a medium that is 100 percent focused on community and social audio," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini on Preparing for March Madness

Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, joined Cheddar News senior reporter, Michelle Castillo at South by Southwest to talk about Barstool Sportsbook and the NCAA March Madness tournaments. "What we really believe is that there's going to be the next generation of sports bettor, [who] will follow sports the way Barstool Sports follow sports," she said. "They'll like winners. They'll like losers. They'll like the storylines. They'll like the drama with the fans.”
BASKETBALL
TechCrunch

Byju’s founder backs startup in $800 million funding at $22 billion valuation

His backing is part of a larger $800 million round Byju’s has secured, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup said. Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock also invested in the round, a name of which the startup did not disclose. The round values Byju’s at about $22 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. The financing comes at a time when Byju’s is widely expected to file for an initial public offering.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clubhouse#Social Audio
TechCrunch

AngelList Venture takes on rare capital at a $4 billion valuation

After seven years since its last financing round, AngelList Venture has raised new capital, according to sources familiar with the matter. The company announced in a blog post today that it has raised a $100 million Series C led by Tiger and Accomplice at a $4 billion valuation. TechCrunch has reached out for further comment.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Pacaso Launches First Global Advertising Campaign With New Agency Partners BBH and Mediahub

Pacaso, a new real estate startup launched by Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff and tech entrepreneur Austin Allison, has named BBH USA and Mediahub its new creative and media agencies of record, respectively. The brand recently launched “Own It,” its first global campaign with a focus on strategic markets in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Sweden. The campaign led to both agency appointments.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Sharply Higher On Eve of Fed Decision

Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses what led to a sharp spike on Wall Street during Tuesday's session and what she will be watching for most closely when the Fed announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Seekingalpha.com

ZA Group orders its first vertical farm with E-Roots System

ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) order its first vertical farm with E-Roots Systems, the Co.'s newly 60% owned acquisition announced early March 2022. The purchase order was placed earlier this week after the Company made its deposit to secure its first self-sustaining vertical farm to be delivered and operating within the month of April 2022 and start generating revenue within the Summer of 2022.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon ‘Amps’ up Social Audio

Today in the connected economy, Amazon unveils Amp, a social mobile audio app designed to compete with Clubhouse, while TrueCar launches TrueCar+, a car buying platform. Plus, ACI Worldwide becomes the first vendor to let people pay their taxes over Venmo. On the second anniversary of Clubhouse, Amazon.com has unveiled...
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

A Guide to the World of Art Investment

Joanna Ostrem, Head of Estates, Appraisals, and Valuations at Christie's, joins Cheddar Reveals to discuss what to look for when evaluating a piece, building a collection, and the growing interest from millennial investors.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Save Hundreds on a Lifetime E-Learning Membership to International Open Academy

You might love the idea of picking up a new hobby or developing a new skill for the workplace... in theory. Actually figuring out where to begin can be intimidating. Online academies are an accessible and versatile option that cover thousands of different subjects, from illustration to using Excel. Plus, they're affordable.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Artsy Sees NFT Marketplace as Exciting Opportunity

Dustyn Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Artsy, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she says increasing demand helped push the online art marketplace to NFTs and outlines how her company is helping educate investors looking to learn more about digital assets.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Twitter Global Partnerships Level Up

You may have noticed more social media giants experimenting with community-building live audio platforms. Twitter's newest product 'spaces' allows for a deeper human connection than the 280 characters users are restrained to in a tweet. Senior reporter Michelle Castillo, caught up with TJ Adeshola, the head of partnerships at Twitter, to discuss.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

How much is ‘link in bio’ real estate worth? Linktree’s new valuation says $1.3 billion

“We started back in 2016 with a really clear use case to solve this problem for musicians and artists that needed a better way to link out of socials to all their different revenue streams, and we really needed to unify that experience for them to help drive monetization,” Zaccaria told TechCrunch. “There was nothing else like [Linktree] that existed. We created this category.”
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Pony.ai Announces First Close of Series D Financing Round, With a Valuation of $8.5 Billion

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 6, 2022-- Pony.ai, a leading global autonomous driving technology company, announced that it has completed its first close of its Series D financing. The Series D round, which has a significant valuation uplift from the 2020 “C” and “C+” rounds, is a recognition by investors of Pony.ai’s achieved technical milestones and significant progress toward a commercialized robotaxi and robotruck product. The proceeds from the funding will be used to further augment Pony.ai’s hiring, investment in research and development, global testing of robotaxi and robotrucking on an ever-growing fleet, enter into important strategic partnerships, and accelerate our development toward mass production and mass commercial deployment.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart’s GoLocal Signs New Delivery Partnership

Today in the connected economy, Walmart’s white-label delivery service GoLocal forms a partnership with Delivery Solutions. Also, Citi Commercial Cards launches a partnership with Marqeta, and Uber adds features for people group dining. Delivery and fulfillment firm Delivery Solutions says Walmart’s GoLocal service has signed onto its platform as...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cleanup Begins After 7.4 Quake Shakes North Japan, Killing 4

People stand around a gate of a Tokyo train station in Tokyo, early Thursday, March 17, 2022, as services were suspended after an earthquake hit the area. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

Amazon’s Clubhouse competitor is here, turning hosts into DJs

After several months of testing, Amazon is opening up access to Amp, its social audio app. Amp shares some DNA with the likes of Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and Spotify Greenroom, but there's one thing that sets it apart: the option for hosts to become DJs with tens of millions of licensed songs at their fingertips.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy