Sydney Sweeney to make Marvel debut opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is due to make her Marvel debut.

The White Lotus actor has reportedly been cast in her first superhero film.

Sweeney, 24, will star opposite Dakota Johnson , 32, in Madame Web , sources tell Deadline .

SJ Clarkson (previously The Defenders and Jessica Jones ) is on board to direct the forthcoming movie.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is portrayed as an elderly woman who suffers from a neurological condition known as myasthenia gravis. Her name originates from the life support machine that she is connected to, which resembles a spider’s web.

Her condition, however, allows her to develop powerful psychic abilities, which she uses to become a medium.

It is not yet confirmed who Sweeney or Johnson will portray in the film, but it has been reported that Johnson will take on the titular role of Madame Webb.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Voyeurs star auditioned to play Madonna in the singer’s forthcoming biopic .

The actor reportedly went up against Ozark ’s Julia Garner in the audition process.

Auditions for the biopic began in February , with Madonna telling her Instagram followers that the process is a “surreal experience”.

Sweeney and Garner are now two of several names potentially in the running to play Madonna in the feature-length project about her life.