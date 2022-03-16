ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded.

NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County.

Weiss said one coach, previously identified as University of the Southwest Head Golf Coach Tyler James, and eight students were on-board a transit van. A driver and one passenger were inside a pickup truck. Seven people from the van lost their lives, along with both in the pickup.

“As the two vehicles approached each other, the Dodge [pickup truck] veered into the travel lane and collided with the Ford van,” Weiss said.

Weiss also said, “FM 1788 is a two-lane, two-way asphalt roadway with a 75-mile-an-hour speed limit.”

“Following the crash, a post-crash fire ensued, consuming both vehicles,” Weiss said.

When asked to clarify if the pickup truck was driving the “wrong way,” Weiss said it would be up to the investigators to make that determination.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said, “For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on.”

Weiss also did not provide information on speeding, drunk driving or any other form of reckless or dangerous driving.

Weiss also did not provide information on vehicle defects or mechanical malfunctions. All of that, he said, would be examined by the investigative team from NTSB. Weiss said NTSB will send a team of 12 investigators, including an expert on human performance and an expert on vehicle factors.

As for whether the victims died from impact or from the vehicle fires, Weiss said investigators will look into that question.

Most of the names have not been released but in addition to the coach, Laci Stone was identified as a crash victim in a statement from the Nacona ISD.

Support for the families and for USW came in from all over Texas including Governor Greg Abbott. USW said the two survivors were taken in critical condition to Lubbock for medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
