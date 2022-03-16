ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRSXN_0eh7pRH400
Camden Street in Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot and killed in Trenton Tuesday night, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to the shooting report on the first block of Camden Street found Albert L. Barnes suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest around 6 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Barnes, 46, was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

