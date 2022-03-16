Jets re-sign QB Joe Flacco to one-year, $3.5 million contract

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco will continue to call MetLife Stadium home. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York will presumably still have 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson as their "QB1" in 2022 and beyond, but Flacco should be able to provide veteran leadership on the sidelines and in the locker room.

The 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Ravens, played in every regular-season game from 2008 to 2014, including 15 postseason contests. Although he's never made a Pro Bowl roster or been considered an elite quarterback, Flacco caught fire in the 2012 playoffs to help Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII.

In the championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Voorhees, N.J. native went 22-for-33 with 287 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to earn Super Bowl MVP honors. Prior to landing with the Jets in 2020, Flacco started and played eight games with the Denver Broncos in 2019.