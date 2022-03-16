ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPFZZ_0eh7pFva00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix announced Wednesday it will be testing new features that allow members to add users to an account – with one including a small fee for the subscriber – in the coming weeks.

Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have lead to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features will be rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Missouri impacted by bird influenza in several counties

Users with Netflix’s standard or premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people living outside their household for $2.99. These Extra Member sub accounts have their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

The second feature, available for all three Netflix plans, allows users who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account. By doing this, the user would keep their viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” Chengyi Long, director of product innovation said in a Wednesday blog post . “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

Around this time last year, Netflix began testing a feature to crack down on password sharing . Pop-up messages were sent to those Netflix believed were watching via someone else’s account. The feature was tested last year, but has yet to become a permanent feature, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

It isn’t yet clear if Netflix will be tracking down accounts that are shared with users that aren’t in the same household. Netflix did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised monthly subscription prices for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Body found in field near Nevada, MO

NEVADA, Mo. — A body found in a field near Nevada, Missouri Wednesday is now the subject of a death investigation. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a body southeast of Nevada in a field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and now their Division of Drug and Crime Control […]
NEVADA, MO
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Face Id#Extra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Chain-reaction crash causes multiple fatalities in Charleston, Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 57 near Charleston in southeast Missouri is closed in both directions after chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles. The Mississippi County Coroner says 5 fatalities have been confirmed. Interstate 57 was closed in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston. […]
CHARLESTON, MO
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the library

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will conduct free, public COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Springfield-Greene County Libraries. Missouri residents ages 5 or older can attend the following events: Monday, March 21, 5-7 p.m. Republic Branch, 921 N. Lindsey Ave. Thursday, March 31, 5-7 p.m. Library Station Santa Fe Room Friday, April 1, 3-5 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County firefighter dies in firetruck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A firefighter has died after his vehicle crashed while attempting to respond to a structure fire outside of Springfield. With the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, Dustin Brandhorst, 36, was en route to the fire at about 8:48 p.m. on Friday, March 18, with emergency equipment activated. At the intersection of A Highway and […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy