ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Federal Reserve raises interest rates for first time since 2018

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ToUP_0eh7pBOg00

The Federal Reserve has voted to raise the interest rate banks charge each other for overnight loans by a quarter of a percentage point, the first such increase in four years. The move is part of the US government’s efforts to tamp down inflation, which has driven up prices on everything from groceries to household goods.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Open Markets Committee said the increase was meant to stabilise prices amid record inflation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The implications for the US economy are highly uncertain, but in the near term the invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity,” the committee said.

Speaking at a press conference late Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the “appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy” would help inflation return to a projected two percent per year, with the committee projecting a rise of 4.3 per cent this year, 2.7 per cent in 2023, and a further drop to 2.3 per cent in 2024.

“The Fed’s monetary policy actions have been guided by our mandate to promote promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people,” Mr Powell said. “Our policy has been adapting to the evolving economic environment and it will continue to do so”.

Mr Powell added that the probability of the US entering a recession “is not particularly elevated”.

“Aggregate demand is currently strong and most forecasters expect it to remain so ...the labor market is also very strong ... job growth is continuing at very high levels, household and business balance sheets are strong,” he said. “And so all signs are that this is a strong economy, indeed, one that will be able to flourish ... in the face of less accommodative monetary policy”.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Economic Environment#The Federal Reserve#American
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

555K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy