The Rocket League Season 6 update is live alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Psyonix has done with the latest season of the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Unfortunately, Season 6 isn't brimming with a ton of new content, at least not of the consequential variety. What it does have is a new arena variant for Neo Tokyo, one of fans' least favorite arenas due to the brightness and many colors of the arena. While we know everything that the update does, we don't know how big the file size of the update is on various platforms, which means we can't offer any insight into how long the update will take to download.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO