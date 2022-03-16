Watch Melanie pour the perfect pint of Guinness

When it comes to St. Patrick's Day, there are some foods that just naturally come to mind. If you want to make a true Irish feast, you might go all-out with an Irish breakfast or corned beef and cabbage. Of course, you could also keep things simple and have a pint of Guinness ... or you could use your Guinness to take things up a notch! Thanks to this Guinness brownies recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone, you can eat Guinness instead of drink it (or, why not do both?). These hearty brownies incorporate everyone's favorite stout without compromising on chocolatey goodness. "I always love putting alcohol into baked goods, I think its a fun way to change up the flavors," Morone says.

