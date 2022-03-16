ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Watch Melanie pour the perfect pint of Guinness

By Julienne Jobs
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Melanie Townsend learned how to...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Guinness Brownies Recipe

When it comes to St. Patrick's Day, there are some foods that just naturally come to mind. If you want to make a true Irish feast, you might go all-out with an Irish breakfast or corned beef and cabbage. Of course, you could also keep things simple and have a pint of Guinness ... or you could use your Guinness to take things up a notch! Thanks to this Guinness brownies recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone, you can eat Guinness instead of drink it (or, why not do both?). These hearty brownies incorporate everyone's favorite stout without compromising on chocolatey goodness. "I always love putting alcohol into baked goods, I think its a fun way to change up the flavors," Morone says.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click10.com

Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes

Recipe from https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/guinness-chocolate-cupcakes/. 1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled) ½ cup (41 grams) unsweetened natural cocoa powder. 1½ teaspoons espresso powder. ¾ teaspoon baking soda. ¼ teaspoon salt. ½ cup + 1 tablespoon vegetable or canola oil. 1 cup (200 grams) packed...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox40

Coconut Guy

End Of the Rainbow (by 8 oz coconut) Splash Bitters and simple syrup shake and pour over ice. St Patty’s Shaved Shamrocks (by 8 oz coconut) Splash of bitters. Shake with and pour over ice. Floater of midori and coconut cream. Mix with straw before drinking un glass or coconut.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pint#Food Drink#Guinness Brewery
Fox40

The best donut pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When sitting down becomes too painful, the right pillow can offer much-needed relief for whatever ails you. Donut pillows are popular support cushions for those dealing with tailbone injuries, postpartum recovery or nagging hemorrhoids, among other concerns. Donut pillows come...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox40

Heart for Paws

Paws, Portraits & Pints. Entry Free- Portrait Ticket Sales Benefit Heart for Paws Rescue Animals. Great beer, good company & adorable dogs! Come join us for our 2nd Annual Paws, Portraits & Pints, a benefit event for Hearts for Paws Rescue. Pre-Sale Tickets $25 // Day of $30 (Venmo, Paypal,...
ANIMALS
Fox40

Best fish food

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fish are common pets because they are quiet creatures whose bubbling aquariums provide a pleasant, calming ambiance. Due to their reputation for being such low-maintenance creatures, owners easily can overlook the importance of proper nutrition. Fish require a balanced diet...
PETS
The Independent

Charles pulls a pint of Guinness as he celebrates ahead of St Patrick’s Day

The Prince of Wales worked up a thirst for a Guinness trying his hand at Irish drumming as he marked St Patrick’s Day with London’s community from the Emerald Isle.Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were keen to visit the Irish Cultural Centre in west London ahead of a visit to Ireland next week and were given a whistle-stop cultural tour from celebrated writers to traditional Irish dancing and music.A pint of the black stuff seemed to have Charles enthralled and he was given the chance to pull a pint under the careful instruction of volunteer bar manager Jude Hynes.She...
WORLD
Mashed

Guinness Float Recipe

Think back to your childhood — did you ever enjoy a refreshing root beer float, or just an ice cream float in general? The combination of vanilla ice cream and root beer is incredibly satisfying, thanks to the smoothness of the ice cream and the carbonation from the soda. Doesn't it make your mouth water just thinking about it? As adults, it's still fun to indulge in the occasional root beer float, but what if we told you that there's an adult version that is just as good and involves real beer instead of root beer?
FOOD & DRINKS
HOLAUSA

Guinness reacts to Prince Charles’ pint pouring skills

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to London’s Irish Cultural Centre ﻿ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. During the outing on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales pulled a pint of Guinness...and later received feedback from the Guinness GB Twitter account. RELATED: Prince...
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Guinness Beef Stew

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Your family is going to love this hearty Guinness beef stew! This traditional Irish meal is filled with rich, meaty flavor, tender vegetables, and melt-in-your-mouth beef!. Stews are the best...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy