Astoria, OR

Lawsuit claims hospital shared confidential information

By ERICK BENGEL The Astorian
East Oregonian
 4 days ago

ASTORIA — A former patient at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Astoria, is suing for alleged negligence and breach of confidence. Lauren Born had a medical procedure...

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 2

Chuck Appling
4d ago

this is not the first time they've done this to folks here in Astoria...some of the staff there are not very professional acting because they are small town gossipers but the rest of the staff are top notch good folks

Reply
2
