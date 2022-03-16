ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man reveals everything he takes from hotel rooms before checking out and people are divided

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Popular TikToker Dutch revealed to his 1.4 million followers all the items he takes from his hotel before checking out - and the list left people divided.

Dutch often gives advice and information on how best to manage finances while living in New York City, one of the most expensive cities. He advocates heavily for affordable housing and higher wages.

But between his informative content, Dutch also loves to make jokes. So when the opportunity arose to joke about taking advantage of free things, the TikToker took it.

"I'm getting ready to leave the hotel to check out and when I tell you I take everything out of this hotel," Dutch said at the beginning of his video .

Among the list of things Dutch took are the miniature bathroom amenities from each day the staff re-stocked them, instant coffee, the notepad, and the tissues.

"If there was a way to take the bed... listen if it's not nailed down," Dutch joked.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@dutchdeccc

you’re coming home with me #hotel #solotravel #hotelroom

Some commenters understood Dutch's collection of freebies and joked with the TikToker.

"As you should," one user commented.

"Don't forget the toilet paper!" Another said.

"I do the same. I paid for it, it's going with me! Use it or bless others. No Skin off their backs. Carry on my good Sir!" A user commented.

However, others found that taking free items you do not use to be wasteful or disrespectful.

"Taking stuff just for the sake of taking it I disagree with," A TikTok user commented.

"Why take stuff you'll never use? Pretty wasteful," another said.

But the reality is, you're allowed to take complimentary items from hotels which are all of the items Dutch mentioned in his video. Items you cannot take from hotels include towels, light bulbs, blankets, alarm clocks, remote controls, and more.

"I'm not actually going to take the bed, but do take the sheets... off. Take the sheets off," Dutch said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Hotel Hacks From a Man Who Spends Every Night in a Hotel

Khalid Meniri is a well traveled man. After growing up in Algeria, he moved to New York early in his career to work as an app developer for major brands like Unilever and Moda Operandi. Later, he ventured out on his own and started a popular travel app called Six Travel, which allowed users to book travel experiences in a seamless fashion right from their phones. It was a groundbreaking app changing the antiquated digital hotel booking system, which, if you’ve ever booked a hotel from your computer, you know can be a very clunky process.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Rock the Block” Takes Identical Living Rooms from Bland Box to Stylish Spaces

How do you make an identical space unique without breaking the bank? That’s the question that “Rock the Block,” HGTV’s star-studded competition series, attempts to answer with the help of some of the network’s savviest talents. Hosted by Ty Pennington, “Rock the Block” pits four teams of HGTV stars — Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (“Unsellable Houses”), Dave and Jenny Marrs (“Fixer to Fabulous”), Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”), and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (“Married to Real Estate”) — against each other. With a budget of $225,000 per pair, each team is tasked with renovating one of four identical houses in Charleston, South Carolina.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman immediately quits retail job because 'the vibes weren't right'

If you thought the Great Resignation was over, you'd be mistaken. Employees are increasingly showing their frustration with management and their roles. Gen Z is leading the wave, and the impact is touching every side of the working sphere, from corporate to retail jobs. One TikTok user revealed that she quit a job after only a day because of the bad “vibes” she received from her co-workers. TikToker @skyedub uploaded the video with the text overlay on the video reading, “I got a job at Ulta and quit a day later because nobody introduced themselves to me and the vibes...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Netflix is going to start charging you more if you share your login with people and people aren't happy

In news which looks set to put a strain on both family and romantic relationships, the streaming platform Netflix has announced it will be testing out a new paid feature to cut down on password sharing between households.Sharing account details with those who you do not live with is not allowed under Netflix’s Terms of Use, but that hasn’t stopped users from allowing friends and family members to access accounts with their logins – especially during lockdown.Clause 4.2 of their terms reads: “The Netflix service and any content accessed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Affordable Housing#Instant Coffee#Hotel Rooms#Tiktoker Dutch#Dutchdeccc
Indy100

'This one absolutely disgusted me:' Man puts gym influencer on blast

A personal trainer has been praised for using his platform to call out self-entitled 'gymfluencer' behaviour. Every so often, a viral GymTok clip would make the rounds on the platform – and sometimes it's ugly. Some clips show TikTokers mock an unsuspected gym-goer for their form. Others show gymfluencers get frustrated because a person unintentionally 'ruins their video'. In another instance, a TikToker accuses a man of staring at her when he simply glanced in her direction for a millisecond. While this isn't to say harassment in gyms doesn't exist, false accusations like this can take away from the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman pronounces cucumber in the most baffling way

A woman has absolutely baffled the internet with her unusual pronunciation of the word cucumber.Sometimes we can mispronounce words that are perhaps more obscure, but in a TikTok a woman named Emma explained that she only recently learned she pronounces a fairly everyday word strangely.In a clip that’s been viewed over 577,000 times, Emma explained she was “today years old” when she realised she says the word for the vegetable wrong.Before revealing how she says it, Emma said: “I’ve had to message my friends and my family and get them to send me voice notes of how they pronounce it.Sign...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman uses hidden iPhone feature to hear what her friends are saying about her

Have you ever left a group and immediately realized they were likely talking about you behind your back?It's a feeling many people know all too well and the unknown comments people are making can end up haunting you. Of course, there's no way to find out what's actually being said about you, right?According to one TikTok user, that might not be so true anymore. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne TikToker went viral after she revealed a “hidden feature” on the iPhone that allows you to eavesdrop on conversations. The social media user in question is Michelle...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Housing
Indy100

Bridesmaid walks out of friends wedding after she called someone 'insane'

A bridesmaid walked out on her friend's wedding because of rude behavior - and got some major backlash from the bride. There's no better place to seek clarity on a controversial decision than the Am I The A**hole thread, so to get the internet's opinion the bridesmaid shared her story.On the day of the wedding, the bride was extremely overwhelmed because her hairstylist had canceled on her. To reduce the bride's stress, the bridesmaid called a hair-stylist friend to help out with the issue. The hairstylist "got all of their equipment last second and drove over 20 minutes to an...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Woman spots ‘horror film’ statue while browsing property, and people think it looks like Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is everywhere, and sometimes, if you don’t find him, there’s a chance that he’ll find you, in some weird and mysterious way.People think that’s happened to one house hunter looking into a four-bedroom property in Poole, Dorset, when she shared a snap online of a “weird religious statue” visible in the living room of the £375,000 house.If you were to look on the listing for the building on the property site Rightmove, then you would see pictures of the empty house without the object in sight.The property’s description doesn’t mention it either, instead calling it a “substantial home”...
MOVIES
Indy100

Britney Spears fans 'panicking' after Instagram account disappears without warning

Fans of Britney Spears were worried after the pop star's Instagram account disappeared without warning.On Wednesday (March 16), Spears' account could longer be found on the platform. She regularly used it to showcase glimpses of her life, such as getting a new puppy, speaking on the conservatorship, her contentious relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn, as well as her fiancé, Iranian model and personal trainer, Sam Ashgari. Spears' Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers - is still up and running.The singer hasn't posted to the account since she spoke out against Jamie Lynn in mid-January.Still, the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dog goes viral trying to eat magazine photos of food

There comes a time in every dog's life when they have to learn that images of things are not the same as having them in real life, and one it was one TikTok pup's time to learn. In a viral video, a chihuahua-mix puppy tried its hardest to eat a photo of food from a magazine that commenters found adorable. "She's not the sharpest tool in the shed, but she's cute!" A person commented on the video. "Yeah, sometimes I want the food pictured in the magazines too," At TikToker said. "There's nothing in my brain song," another commenter said...
ANIMALS
Indy100

A man's mistress causes mayhem after gatecrashing his wedding day dressed as a bride

A video of a man's mistress showing up at his wedding day in a full bridal gown has gone viral.The incident appears to have taken place in South Africa where a man in a tux can be desperately seen trying to calm down a woman in a wedding dress, while the woman who appears to be set to marry, looks on bemused.The chaotic scene is soundtracked by guests who are either screaming or shouting, with others taking pictures or recording video on their phones. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwitter user @nkokhi shared the clip in June...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Doctors warn against using hair in public hand dryers as they're filled with poo particles

TikTok has become a new source of inspiration for many – and while the tips, tricks and hacks can be incredibly innovative, some are just straight bizarre. There's a new trend sweeping the platform, which sees women heading to their local public bathrooms to achieve free hair blowouts. That's right. People are using hand dryers to mimic the effect of the TikTok-famous Dyson Airwrap. Little do they know, these hand dryers have been revealed to be a breeding ground for bacteria and poo particles. The original viral clip by @kiingliima captioned, "No one was harmed. Don't try this at home....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy