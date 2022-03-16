ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers send draft pick to Panthers for Frank Vatrano: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfXtK_0eh7nh5i00

The Rangers have reportedly made a move, sending a fourth-round pick to the Panthers for winger Frank Vatrano, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

Vatrano, who just turned 28, is fresh off a two-goal game against the Sharks on Tuesday night, has 10 goals and nine assists on the season through 49 games. He has logged at least 16 goals in each of the past three seasons prior to the current campaign.

Vatrano has spent the past five seasons in Florida after starting his career with the Bruins. He was undrafted but has 93 career goals and 157 career points in 379 games.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Vatrano
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharks#The Florida Panthers#The New York Rangers#Tsnhockey#Ryanchichester1 Follow
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy