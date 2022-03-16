Rangers send draft pick to Panthers for Frank Vatrano: Report

The Rangers have reportedly made a move, sending a fourth-round pick to the Panthers for winger Frank Vatrano, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

Vatrano, who just turned 28, is fresh off a two-goal game against the Sharks on Tuesday night, has 10 goals and nine assists on the season through 49 games. He has logged at least 16 goals in each of the past three seasons prior to the current campaign.

Vatrano has spent the past five seasons in Florida after starting his career with the Bruins. He was undrafted but has 93 career goals and 157 career points in 379 games.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch