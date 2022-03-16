ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

California Highway Patrol to crack down St. Patty's Day celebrants who drive under the influence

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fJ4m_0eh7nHKw00

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol and municipal law enforcement agencies in Riverside County will be cracking down tomorrow on motorists who attempt to try their luck driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs while celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

"If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick's Day, do not rely on luck ... use a ride share service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination safely," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. "Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death."

According to Ray, last year on St. Patrick's Day, three people were killed and 76 injured in DUI crashes statewide. By comparison, in 2020, 31 were injured because of intoxicated driving, but there were no fatalities, according to statistics.

In the CHP's jurisdictions, 211 people were arrested on suspicion of DUI during St. Patrick's Day 2021.

CHP offices in Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula will join local law enforcement agencies countywide in the anti-DUI campaigns.
Multiple county sheriff's stations plan to staff sobriety checkpoints and carry out saturation patrols to nab suspected DUI offenders.

"Have a plan before you celebrate St. Patrick's Day," according to an agency statement. "Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely."

According to sheriff's officials, during last year's St. Patrick's Day period, nearly half of the traffic deaths throughout the county were attributable to drunk driving.

"The sheriff's department wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment," the agency stated. "Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI."

Officials noted that a DUI conviction can lead to suspension or revocation of driving privileges, fines upward of $10,000 and possibly jail or prison time if injuries or deaths result from a collision.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Temecula, CA
City
Blythe, CA
City
Beaumont, CA
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy