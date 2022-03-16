Why 'Black Sails' Is Still Worth a Watch

Disney Channel hit it out of the park with the first animated series they ever produced. Created by Bruce W. Smith, The Proud Family premiered on Disney Channel in 2001 and went on to last for two seasons and spawned a TV movie. Not only was it the first animated series for the channel, it is also one of the few Disney shows not created by a white man. The series was one of the hallmarks of the channel's original programming, so it’s no wonder it was revived with a sequel series on Disney+, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Given that new episodes are released weekly, it might be leaving viewers hungry for even more. So here are nine more of the best shows to watch if you liked The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

