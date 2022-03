At approximately 6:00 pm on Saturday March 12, 2022, Effingham City Police and Abbott EMS received a call to check the welfare of an individual at the Petro Truck Stop on West Fayette Ave. in Effingham, Illinois. Officers arrived and located the semi just east of the fuel islands. Officers discovered a deceased male in the driver’s seat of the semi. The Effingham County Coroner’s office was called at 6:30 pm to respond to the scene.

