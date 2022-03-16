Corned beef remains a popular Irish tradition in one of Stroudsburg market

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The main ingredients of a long-standing tradition for St. Patrick’s Day is flying off the shelves in our area.

“Obviously tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day and I are going to get my corned beef,” expressed Maury Molin.

Molin is one of the many customers inside Citera’s Meat Market in Stroudsburg looking to buy the ingredients for a traditional Irish dinner.

Corned beef, cabbage and onions are some of the staples locals are grabbing to observe the lucky holiday.

Owner Mark Citera recently took over the meat market that was formerly known as Gary’s, he tells me he was surprised by the amount of corned beef the store has gone through.





“I thought I didn’t see too many Irish people and whatever the case may be, I didn’t think I would go through so much, but talking to Gary we went over the poundage wise and we went over 300 pounds already,” explained Citera.

The corned beef tradition stems from first-generation Irish-Americans boiling beef brisket instead of pork due to high prices.

“We get it through a local vendor, it’s called R&R, it’s been the corned beef here since Gary’s been here, so got to stick with the tradition, you know,” said Citera.

Selling more than 30 pounds of corned beef Wednesday, the market is left with just a handful for those continuing their own traditions.

“I had to get here before they sold out it would be a sin a mortal sin for me to not have corned beef on

St. Patrick’s Day” stated Molin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.