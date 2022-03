Reporters travel all over Plymouth each week in search of stories. In their travels, they pass many well-known places and many that are not so well known. See if you can guess where in Plymouth they are this week. If you think you know where this photo was taken, call 508-591-6619 or send email to where@wickedlocal.com. The names of those who offer correct answers before the newspaper’s deadline will be published in the Old Colony the following week.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO