It’s 2022, and everyone knows how really freakin’ essential it is to incorporate sunscreen into their skincare routine, right? I mean, considering skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States and is caused by, well, you guessed it: UV rays. And yet, on a daily basis, I’ve noticed that those around me either (a) don’t apply sunscreen enough or (b) don’t apply sunscreen at ALL. So I think it’s time to reiterate the SPF basics we should all know and practice: mineral vs. chemical sunscreen, which one you should be using, and why it’s so <bleeping> important.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO