ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Utah

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTVhm_0eh7lbiw00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – With a plethora or bars and pubs throughout the Beehive State, many of us have been sifting though out St. Patrick’s Day celebratory options. To help alleviate the stress of choosing, ABC4 broke down the top ten places to get your green on tomorrow with help from Best Things Utah .

Flanagan’s, Park City, UT
What better way to celebrate than visiting Park City’s most popular pub? With traditional Irish offerings like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, Irish coffee, and Guinness Draught, your inner leprechaun will surely be brought out at Flanagan’s.

Coors Light launches ‘blessed beer’ for a limited time only

Squatter’s, Salt Lake City, UT
A friendly and laid-back pub, Squatter’s is known for its array of home-brewed beers. And what more could you want than a hearty pint on St. Patty’s Day?

Mrs. Backer’s Bakery, Salt Lake City, UT
For those who favor the sweeter side of life, Ms. Backer’s Bakery has a tasty Irish treat for you. Among being known for its pink aesthetic, the bakery is famous for its Irish soda bread as well.

Snowbird, Little Cottonwood Canyon, UT
Look no further for a celebration. Snowbird Resort offers a whole St. Patrick’s Day experience with beer, food, and beautiful scenery to match.

Founders buying back Squatters and Wasatch Breweries after failed deal with Monster Beverage Corp.

The Republican Irish Pub, Salt Lake City, UT
All dressed up in green and repping tons of Irish pride, the Republican Irish Pub in SLC is the perfect joint to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Fiddler’s Elbow, Salt Lake City, UT
From an architectural standpoint, Fiddler’s Elbow fits the Ireland mold. You’ll feel like a true Irish with a pint in your hand amid the warm lighting.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Salt Lake City, UT
If you’re not one for pubs, be sure to catch SLC’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Organized by the Hibernian Society of Utah, the event caters to everyone from families to college kids.

Bud Light spent nearly 10 years on a zero-carb beer: Here’s how it tastes

Gracie’s, Salt Lake City, UT
With food, drinks, and live music, Gracie’s is a great location to celebrate any occasion. Score a booth and sink into a relaxed St. Patty’s day evening.

Celtic Celebration at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden, UT
For the Irishmen who dub St. Patrick’s day “their holiday,” attending a Celtic celebration is a must. Known for hosting the best Celtic Celebration in the state of Utah, stay close to home this year at Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

Shamrock Shakes at McDonald’s
For those of us without Irish ties, St. Patty’s can feel like just an average day. However, taking part in even the smallest of celebrations can lift the dullest of spirits. That said, grabbing a Shamrock Shake from your local McDonald’s will surely put a smile on your face tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What are the best steakhouses in Salt Lake City?

(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Mountain Lion visits Bountiful backyard

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Winslow Young, a Bountiful resident, got up close and personal with a rather frightening feline visitor on the evening of March 19 at around 11:30 p.m. Young spotted a Mountain Lion taking a stroll in his backyard which sits just above the Muller Park trailhead. Knowing he may not be faced […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Ogden, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
ABC4

Utah Avalanche Center jump-starts Spring Campaign

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) kick-started their 2022 Spring Campaign this week. The UAV prides itself in equipping Utahns with the information they need to adventure through the backcountry and make it home safely. The organization had reached out via Facebook to the state’s residents to ask for donations that would support […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Slim Chickens to open new location in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group is excited to announce their upcoming location of one of their casual restaurant chains throughout Utah, Slim Chickens. The franchise had selected Valley Grove, a business community located in Pleasant Grove, as their third location in the Beehive State. As noted by QSR Magazine, the stand-alone building […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Another snowy Sunday to welcome astronomical spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we welcome astronomical spring in Utah on Sunday, the weather will feel a bit more like winter as we have strong winds and some snow in the forecast. A strong storm system is moving through the west coast tonight and poised to bring in gusty winds for many lower […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Weekend weather brings windy and wet changes to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with some mild conditions, but today is a day of transition ahead of our next system.  We start to see increasing clouds early on, and we will notice our southerly winds picking up. These winds will be noticeable on the western side of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Guinness Draught#Squatter#Bakery#Squatters#Wasatch Breweries#Monster Beverage Corp#The Republican Irish Pub
ABC4

Staying healthy during March Madness

(ABC4) – Like any other sporting event, March Madness goes hand-in-hand with beer and bar food, along with a very sedentary lifestyle in front of the television. However, Donald Ford, MD, family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic weighed in on why it’s important to stay active amid the nationally viewed tournament. “We have some medical […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
ABC4

Red Rocks repeat as Pac-12 Champions

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Red Rocks are Pac-12 champions for a second straight year. The 4th-ranked Utah gymnastics team hit the 198-mark for the third time this season en route to claiming its second-straight Pac-12 Championship on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. Overcoming a sluggish start, the Utes bounced back […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Snow and wind to close out the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! Astronomical spring is here but the weather will feel more like later winter. As a cold front sweeps through our state, winds and wet weather are expected for many areas. The winds will be whipping from the beginning as the front approaches bringing in a strong southerly flow […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Granite Mountain receives new trails, enhanced park features

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to new improvements at Granite Mountain recreation area in the future. The Utah Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cedar City Field Office has approved the construction of two new trailheads, a new trail system, a campground and other features to improve the Granite Mountain area […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

U of U hosts blood drive to celebrate new president

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid the national blood shortage, the University of Utah has partnered with the American Red Cross of Utah to celebrate the inauguration of the college’s 17th president with a blood drive. The event will take place at A. Ray Olpin Student Union located at 200 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Warming Up Ahead of Sunday Storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today's weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There's not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta's early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Plane overshoots runway in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – On the evening of March 18, a Piper PA-32 plane that was traveling from West Valley to Southern Utah overshot the runway while attempting to land at General Dick Stout Field in Hurricane. St. George News noted that the pilot, a 48-year-old man, likely did not have enough room to brake […]
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy